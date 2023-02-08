Southco Introduces New Rotary Latch with Anti-Vibration Bumper And Cable Mounting Bracket

R4-30 Rotary Latch with Integrated Bumper and Cable Mounting Bracket

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 February 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced two new options to its heavy-duty R4 Rotary Latch line, offering an anti-vibration feature and an integrated cable mounting bracket solution. Southco’s new R4-30 Rotary Latch additions dampen noise from vibration and simplify cable mounting for applications requiring remote latching. Southco’s R4-30 Rotary Latch with Integrated Bumper – available with any of the R4-30 configurations – holds the latch striker between the cam and bumper, eliminating the potential for unwanted noise and vibration for applications in motion. The R4-30 with Cable Mounting Bracket is available for bottom lever solutions and enables cables to be easily configured and incorporated into the rotary system, without needing to buy and install a separate cable bracket.

The R4-30 Rotary Latch with Integrated Bumper and Cable Mounting Bracket is available with high-strength steel and corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction. The R4-30 features either single-stage or two-stage engagement which supports increased operator safety by eliminating false latching conditions in heavy duty equipment applications.

Southco R4 Rotary Latch Systems provide a robust solution to secure panels with push to close convenience, offering concealed latching at one or more points of the application. When combined with Southco AC Actuators and Cables, R4 Rotary Latches create a complete Rotary Latching System, providing secure, reliable, remote latching for interior and exterior applications.

Global Product Manager Cindy Bart adds, “The R4-30 Rotary Latch with Integrated Bumper prevents buzz, squeak and rattle in Off-Highway, Transportation and Industrial Machinery applications, creating better end user experiences. The integrated bracket simplifies cable mounting, reducing the time, investment and effort needed to integrate cables into the latching system.”

For more information about the latest Southco’s Rotary Latch, please visit https://southco.com/rotarylatch.

