SPX Delivers Love: Nationwide, Customers Appreciate Couriers All Month

End-to-end logistics connects buyers and sellers with faster delivery time across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 10 November 2023 – SPX Express (SPX), Shopee’s logistic partner, is celebrating SPX Delivers Love campaign all month in November 2023, by rallying users nationwide to greet and thank couriers at the doors when parcels are delivered, receiving testimonials on social media, and giving prizes internally to employees who outperform during 11.11 peak period. To date, the company has received over 2,000 positive testimonials and pictures from customers personally thanking their couriers in person or by text for committing to delivering their parcels safely and on time. The celebration comes after a year of SPX delivering on its promises to enhance logistics services, enable systems automations, and expand its reach to 130 hubs nationwide.

SPX’s logistics network ensures that local small and independent sellers, brands, and customers have access to reliable, affordable, and efficient delivery services, regardless of location. With in-house technology, enabling automated sorting at its SPX Express Sorting Center at Pulau Indah (Selangor), and sheer commitment of SPX’s growing community of diverse couriers and sorters, sellers have been able to sustain longer term growth with faster average delivery times of ecommerce orders.
“Our couriers are the backbone behind the logistics infrastructure we provide that helps many underserved sellers in the Malaysian digital economy,” said Cheah Lee Sun, Head of SPX Malaysia. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating our everyday heroes — our couriers — who help connect small businesses and shoppers across the country, for their hard work and relentless commitment to build relationships and serve our communities.”
Since 2021, SPX has been committed to promoting inclusion in the workplace, launching initiatives that provide flexibility and foster a culture of community building for our sorters, couriers, riders, supervisors and shift leads. SPX has made impressive strides especially in the support of women, with a 40-fold increase in women placed in all kinds of management and operational roles. Today, a record 40% sorters nationwide and 13% couriers are women.
Siti Nurul Shakila, full time courier driver at SPX’ Subang Bestari hub, holds a Goods Driving Licence (GDL) and drives a Luton truck to deliver parcels to the Setia Alam community. “The flexible working hours allows me to balance between caring for my sick sister in Hulu Langat and delivering parcels. Nevertheless, I always make sure I fulfil my daily KPIs by ensuring all parcels are delivered to customers by the end of the day.”
On what life is like behind the scenes during SPX Delivers Love month, Shakila says, “I deliver an average of 200 parcels daily to houses, offices and apartments. This number can increase during peak periods such as Pay Day Sale. Despite the high volume, I am committed to giving excellent customer service by handling parcels with care, remembering each customer’s delivery preferences and specific instructions. I feel this is important as it builds a connection and trust with customers when I deliver parcels.”
Behind every courier who greets the customer at the last mile, there are people like Numy Elwin Mohd Deli, Unloading Supervisor, who ensure parcels are handled right every step of the way: “I maintain a strict approach because I believe in the seriousness of our work. I also emphasise the importance of respect among team members while offering a helping hand to those who may be exhausted, especially during high parcel volume periods. This is essential for fostering a positive working environment and ensuring smooth operations.”
Love for SPX couriers poured in within hours of SPX’ encouragement from urban and rural places alike in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Melaka, and Klang Valley. “Thank you for always sending items to my house in good condition. May Mr. Encik be given a long life, be blessed with sustenance, be given good health, and be made easy in all matters in this world and the hereafter. ” says a customer from Hulu Langat, Selangor.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SPX

Launched in 2018, SPX offers reliable and cost-effective delivery services across Southeast Asia, supporting SMEs, brands, and sellers. In Malaysia, it operates a nationwide network of delivery centers across 130 hubs. SPX continues to innovate its services, introduce new technologies, and develop local talent to serve customers better in the country.

