Jialux Interior Celebrates 8 Years of Interior Design Excellence with Exclusive Giveaway

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2023 – Commencing a business venture presents its fair share of challenges, and making a name in the highly competitive interior design industry is certainly a remarkable achievement. Celebrating its remarkable 8th-year anniversary, Jialux Interior, a key player in the residential interior design industry, is proud to announce an exclusive giveaway for its esteemed clients.

Celebrating 8 Years with an Exclusive Giveaway: A ‘Sure Win’ Opportunity for Clients

To mark this momentous milestone, Jialux Interior is thrilled to announce an exclusive giveaway for its esteemed clients! From December 1st to January 31st, 2024, clients with contracts of $40,000 and above are invited to participate in a ‘sure win’ opportunity. With each spin of the wheel, clients will walk away with a prize, reflecting Jialux’s heartfelt gratitude to its customers for their unwavering support.

Lucky winners are set to bring home a Prism+ Google TV in impressive sizes of 65”, 55”, or 43”, transforming their living spaces into immersive entertainment hubs! Alternatively, there are also high-quality soundbars up for grabs, promising homeowners an unparalleled audio experience.

Jialux Interior believes that a home is more than just a physical space—it’s a sanctuary where memories are made and cherished. With this celebration, the company looks forward to making a lasting impact, not just in the world of interior design but in the hearts and homes of those they serve.

Jialux’s Promise: Crafting Dream Homes with Transparency and Excellence

The celebration does not stop there — Jialux is also seizing this opportunity to emphasise its promise to crafting dream homes with transparency and excellence. This commitment has been the cornerstone of the company’s journey, transforming each client’s dream space into a reality. The foundation of this vision lies in Jialux’s pledge to ensure that the initial quote remains the ultimate cost, devoid of hidden costs or unforeseen surprises.

Director Alvin Peh shared, “At Jialux, our commitment to transparent pricing is not just a policy; it’s a promise. We believe in delivering on what we propose, and this unwavering dedication to our clients’ trust sets us apart.”

Acknowledging the ever-evolving nature of modern interior design, the team places a strong emphasis on staying updated with design trends and sourcing top-tier materials. This ensures their projects are not just visually stunning but also long-lasting.

Jialux Interior’s unwavering determination to perfection and adaptability positions them as industry leaders, forging an exciting path forward in the realm of modern interior design. As Jialux Interior celebrates eight years of excellence, they extend heartfelt thanks to their clients, partners, and their dedicated team.
Hashtag: #JialuxInterior

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Jialux Interior

Jialux Interior is an interior design firm in Singapore with a devoted team of 20 professionals, including RCMA-Certified Renovation Practitioners. The company specialises in diverse design styles, such as contemporary, modern contemporary, and minimalistic retro. Their services are tailored to each customer’s unique needs, ensuring a personalised experience. With workmanship and carpentry of the highest quality, Jialux Interior remains a standout presence in Singapore’s interior design landscape. For more details, please visit .

