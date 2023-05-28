logo
Stalin bats for bullet train service in India

ceji1oj8 mk stalin travels in bullet train in japan 625x300 28 May 23

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official trip of Japan, on Sunday undertook a 500-km bullet train journey to its capital city Tokyo and said such a service could benefit the Indian citizens as well.

In a tweet, he said: “Traveling from Osaka to Tokyo on #BulletTrain; will cover a distance of about 500 km in less than two and a half hours,” and shared some pictures of his journey.

“A railway service equivalent to #BulletTrain not only in design but also in speed and quality should come for use in our India as well. The poor and middle class people should benefit and their journey should become easier! #FutureIndia,” he added.

The CM had earlier embarked on a two-nation official trip of Singapore and Japan to attract more investments to Tamil Nadu.

With inputs from News18

The post Stalin bats for bullet train service in India first appeared on IPA Newspack.

