logo
Just in:
Watch: UAE astronaut AlNeyadi’s father shares heartfelt message ahead of homecoming // Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 3 September 2023 // Strategic Public Policy Forum: Enhancing Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) Supply Chain in the Greater Bay Area for Hong Kong Development // Modern Pythian Games Honors Indian Women’s Cricket Team (Visually Impaired) for Gold Medal Win at IBSA World Games 2023 // iRemedy Healthcare Companies Donate Millions of Needles and Syringes to Aid Global Health Initiatives // PowerPatent participates in The Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop: EP-Style Edition 9/2/2023 with Martin Schweiger // Starfield cheats: console commands work on Xbox consoles too // Chess.com Partners with Replay’s RewardedTV to stream Live ChessTV Content // Southco Introduces New High Strength Rotary Latches with Electronic Actuation and Door Status Sensors // Stalin’s son sparks massive row over Sanatan Dharma // World News | UAE: UAQ Crown Prince Visits 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting, Equestrian Exhibition // Summer Fun at 7-Eleven with A Touch of Kyoto Style Doraemon Teams Up with Iconic Kyoto Brand SOU•SOU for the First Time Ever // Capital Industries Announces the Launch of KwikBond’s Online Concrete Repair Guides // North Goa’s delight to Abu Dhabi’s heights: IndiGo takes off to a new connection // Chidambaram slams election plan as pre-packaged // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 03 Sep 2023 // Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Italy // Westfield hosting a huge Starfield launch party as newest Bethesda game goes on sale for Xbox // Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in Japan Aug. 27 sales // Borroe Finance’s Ambitious Roadmap: Paving the Way for the Future of Cryptocurrency //
HomeIndia PoliticsStalin’s son sparks massive row over Sanatan Dharma
India Politics
0 likes

Stalin’s son sparks massive row over Sanatan Dharma

udayanidhi stalin 167099550016x9 1

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday sparked a massive political row after his controversial comments on ‘ending Sanatan Dharma.” Reacting to his remarks, Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that the leader does not understand the meaning of Sanatan Dharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, “Sanatana Dharma’ cannot be eradicated ever at any cost. ‘Sanatana Dharma’ has existed for centuries and will remain so. He (Udhayanidhi Stalin) does not understand the real meaning of ‘Sanatana Dharma’, whatever he is saying is absolutely wrong.”

Highlighting the values and realms of Sanatan Dharma, which is practised by a majority of the population in India, Acharya Das said this dharma is about good deeds & values and every human follows it in one way or the other.

“If you look after your parents, it is Sanatan Dharma, if you take care of your children and family, that too is Sanatan Dharma and nobody is untouched by the values of this dharma. He can never end the idea of ‘Sanatan,’ Acharya Das added.

The controversy erupted on September 2 at the ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’ where Udhayanidhi was invited as a guest speaker. Addressing the audience, he said, “There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things that we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this.”

“I thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to speak at this conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ instead of ‘opposing Sanatana Dharma,” the Tamil politician could be heard saying in a now-viral video.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi’s controversial statements were met with mixed political reactions as the BJP lambasted MK Stalin’s son for his “Anti-Santan” mindset while the Tamil leader found a supporter in Congress’ Karti Chidambaram.

The BJP tore into Udhayanidhi and accused him of making “genocidal calls” against the followers of Sanatan Dharma on the Tamilian land. Hitting out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that Udhayanidhi was “calling for the genocide of 80 per cent of the population”.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lashed out at the DMK leader and said that the Stalin family’s idealogue has “bought-out idea from Christian missionaries”

Meanwhile, Karti P Chidambaram, however, seems to support Udhayanidhi. He said that in common parlance of Tamil Nadu, “Sanathana Dharma means Caste Hierarchical Society”.

“Why is it that everyone who is batting for Sanathan Dharma comes from the privileged segment who are beneficiaries of the hierarchy? There was no call for ‘genocide’ against anyone, this is a mischievous spin,” Karti said.

With inputs from News18

The post Stalin’s son sparks massive row over Sanatan Dharma first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Stalin’s son sparks massive row over Sanatan Dharma // Chidambaram slams election plan as pre-packaged // One of Russia’s richest oligarchs who now lives in Dubai says Putin’s invasion of Ukraine made him a ‘pariah’ // World News | UAE: UAQ Crown Prince Visits 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting, Equestrian Exhibition // Westfield hosting a huge Starfield launch party as newest Bethesda game goes on sale for Xbox // PowerPatent participates in The Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop: EP-Style Edition 9/2/2023 with Martin Schweiger // Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games Invites Helbert Remoroza Climaco to Share How This Event Turned His Archery Dream into Reality // Modern Pythian Games Honors Indian Women’s Cricket Team (Visually Impaired) for Gold Medal Win at IBSA World Games 2023 // LM Polo World UAE Polo Federation sign MoU to host the XIII FIP World Championship // Southco Introduces New High Strength Rotary Latches with Electronic Actuation and Door Status Sensors // Chess.com Partners with Replay’s RewardedTV to stream Live ChessTV Content // Capital Industries Announces the Launch of KwikBond’s Online Concrete Repair Guides // Summer Fun at 7-Eleven with A Touch of Kyoto Style Doraemon Teams Up with Iconic Kyoto Brand SOU•SOU for the First Time Ever // Borroe Finance’s Ambitious Roadmap: Paving the Way for the Future of Cryptocurrency // iRemedy Healthcare Companies Donate Millions of Needles and Syringes to Aid Global Health Initiatives // Watch: UAE astronaut AlNeyadi’s father shares heartfelt message ahead of homecoming // UAE: Authority issues statement on ‘money deposit’ audio recording being shared on social media // Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 3 September 2023 // Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position for Grand Prix of Italy // North Goa’s delight to Abu Dhabi’s heights: IndiGo takes off to a new connection //