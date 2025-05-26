logo
Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Exceed Half a Million Coins

Strategy has acquired an additional 4,020 bitcoins for approximately $427.1 million, averaging $106,237 per coin. This purchase increases the company’s total holdings to 580,250 BTC, acquired for a cumulative $40.61 billion at an average price of $69,979 per coin.

The acquisition was funded through proceeds from the company’s ongoing at-the-market equity offering program. Strategy has been actively raising capital to expand its bitcoin reserves, reflecting its commitment to bitcoin as a primary treasury asset.

As of May 26, Strategy’s year-to-date bitcoin yield stands at 16.8%, indicating the company’s performance in increasing its bitcoin holdings relative to its share dilution. This metric is a key performance indicator used by the company to assess the effectiveness of its bitcoin acquisition strategy.

The company’s aggressive accumulation strategy has positioned it as the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, with its holdings representing a significant portion of the total bitcoin supply. Strategy’s approach underscores its belief in bitcoin’s potential as a long-term store of value and a hedge against inflation.

Bitcoin’s current market price is approximately $109,787, reflecting a 2.26% increase from the previous close. This price movement contributes to the valuation of Strategy’s bitcoin holdings, which now exceed $63.7 billion, yielding an unrealized gain of over $23 billion.

