Summer Fun at 7-Eleven with A Touch of Kyoto Style Doraemon Teams Up with Iconic Kyoto Brand SOU•SOU for the First Time Ever

Unveiling a Fresh and Exclusive Japanese Style Homeware Collection

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2023 – The allure of Japanese design is captivating more and more Hongkongers as they seek minimalist yet distinctive pieces to elevate their living spaces. This summer, 7-Eleven is launching an all-new Japanese-inspired homeware collection to add “A Touch of Kyoto Style” to your home. In this first-of-its-kind collaboration, 7-Eleven has teamed up with the beloved Japanese cartoon character Doraemon and the renowned Kyoto-based brand SOU*SOU. The result? An enchanting crossover that blends SOU*SOU’s exquisite prints with the charm of Doraemon, stylishly captured in a series of 8 “A Touch of Kyoto Style” SOU GOOD glasses.

These SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glasses come in two super cute designs: the SOU GOOD Roly Poly Glass with Lid and the SOU GOOD Dome Glass with Lid . Crafted from crystal-clear borosilicate glass, these glasses showcase a refined Japanese aesthetic, perfect for the summer season. The entire print collection has been lovingly created by Japanese designers from SOU*SOU. Among the standout designs is the whimsical “Number Games” glass, where Doraemon’s mischievous charm blends seamlessly with SOU*SOU’s iconic numeric patterns in vibrant summer hues. First up is the “Suzushiroso” design, featuring calming shades of blue reminiscent of Doraemon himself. Then there’s the “Serenity” design, an elegant nod to the artistry of an Easter egg. And lastly, the “Playful Patterns” design offers a contemporary and vibrant twist on traditional Kyoto motifs. Delicately detailed and full of colour, these prints effortlessly blend simplicity and playfulness and will surely put a smile on your face.

SOU GOOD Roly Poly Glass with Lid Series (four designs) – These glasses epitomise relaxation. With their unique rounded base design, their gentle sway transports you into the world of Doraemon, where all your worries fade away. Crafted from lightweight yet durable borosilicate glass, they’re as clear as a summer day and versatile enough to handle both icy cool refreshments and piping hot brews. Think homemade layered iced coffees or a rainbow of fruit-infused teas. And for those who enjoy a tipple or two, these glasses are perfect for swirling wine, letting it breathe and evolve with each delicate swirl. The multi-purpose lid not only keeps dust at bay but can also be placed at the base of the glass to stabilise it. It also doubles as a handy snack holder for nibbles. What’s more, the lids are adorned with different Doraemon designs – a charming additional detail.

SOU GOOD Dome Glass with Lid Series (four designs) – Brace yourself for a 3D spectacle, as Doraemon’s charming face graces the lids, adding extra excitement to every sip. Place the lids beneath the glass, and you’ll find Doraemon playfully peeking out as you enjoy your drink, creating a charmingly whimsical effect sure to delight you and your guests. The lids can be mixed and matched with different designs, so collect all four for limitless combinations! These glasses aren’t just for drinks – they’re versatile companions for your desk, elegantly storing everything from stationery to makeup brushes or even succulent plants. The possibilities are as endless as your imagination!

The 8 “A Touch of Kyoto Style” SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glasses will be exclusively available at 7-Eleven starting from 7am on 30 August. Calling all Doraemon and SOU*SOU fans – get ready to infuse your home with some Japanese-inspired style today!

‘A Touch of Kyoto Style’ SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass Product Details

Suzushiroso(SOU GOOD Roly Poly Glass with Lid) The iconic Suzushiroso pattern by SOU*SOU, combined with Doraemon’s signature blue, makes this glass a true standout. Making its debut in Hong Kong, this eye-catching design features Doraemon’s adorable face on the glass body, giving it a refreshing and minimalist look. Get ready to sip your favourite drinks in style with this cute crossover glass! Playing with Numbers (SOU GOOD Roly Poly Glass with Lid) Featuring SOU*SOU’s signature Playing with Numbers pattern and iconic gadgets like the Anywhere Door, Memory Bread, and Bamboo Copter, this vibrant and colourful glass will transport you straight into Doraemon’s whimsical world. Embrace your inner child and enjoy sipping your favourite drinks in this delightful work of art. Burst (SOU GOOD Roly Poly Glass with Lid) This design flawlessly fuses SOU*SOU’s timeless aesthetic and the cheeky charm of Doraemon, where delicate pink blossoms meet playful Doraemon motifs – a delightful summer symphony of romance! Faintly (SOU GOOD Roly Poly Glass with Lid) SOU*SOU’s soothing blue patterns are perfectly paired with the laid-back charm of Doraemon’s carefree face, evoking the feeling of savouring a hot matcha tea on a leisurely afternoon in a serene Kyoto garden. It’s a moment to unwind, embrace the gentle pace of life, and let your body and soul truly relax. Chrysanthemum (SOU GOOD Dome Glass with Lid) In. this design, Doraemon playfully peeks out from a lush bouquet of chrysanthemums, seamlessly blending with SOU*SOU’s signature style. And guess what’s on the vibrant red lid? A mischievous Doraemon sticking out his tongue, bringing a whole lot of cuteness and fun into the mix! Japanese Alphabet Song (SOU GOOD Dome Glass with Lid) Drawing inspiration from the Japanese 50 Sounds Song, the enduring patterns of SOU*SOU spring to life in this design. Teamed with the leisurely charm of Doraemon’s iconic face, the cup’s lid boasts a 3D, smiling Doraemon head, adding a fun and whimsical twist! Playing with Traditional Patterns (SOU GOOD Dome Glass with Lid) Classic Japanese patterns meet Doraemon’s playful yet confident expressions. This design cleverly captures the essence of Kyoto’s contemporary classic style with a touch of fun. Smile (SOU GOOD Dome Glass with Lid) In this design, Doraemon leisurely lounges on a bed of purple blooms in a serene Japanese garden – a scene straight from a serene daydream! And that laid-back expression on the cup lid? Well, it’s practically guaranteed to bring a smile to your face!

WARNING: The purpose of this product is a drinks container, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children must use this product under adult supervision.

CAUTION: Please avoid sudden temperature changes to prevent glass breakages.

If the product is cracked or damaged, please stop using it to avoid injury.

Not suitable for dishwasher, oven, open flame or induction cooker cooking. Please stay away from fire and heat sources.

This product is not recommended to be heated. If using microwave for heating, not more than 30 seconds and 800W to prevent product overheating and cause burning.

Do not microwave when the product is under frozen stage.

To avoid burning, when the product contains drinks with 40°C or above, please avoid direct contact with the outside of the glass during taking out.

Keep out of reach of children when the product contains hot drinks or right after heating.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

USE AND CARE: Wash before first use.

Do not put the product directly in the freezer or pour boiling water inside.

To avoid causing burns, do not overfill the product.

Clean this product carefully. Do not use hard items like steel wool, scouring cloth or corrosive cleaners.

Please handle the glass material carefully. Do not drop, hit or bump.

Do not use any metal or hard objects (such as ice cubes) to knock the product to avoid damaging the glass. A Touch of Kyoto Style Collectible Programme Details: Stamp Distribution Details: From 30 August (7am) to 24 October 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*. Redemption Details: From 30 August (7am) to 27 October 2023, customers can redeem one SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass randomly with 8 stamps plus $50, or two SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glasses randomly with 12 stamps plus $88. Exclusive yuu Member Offer: Promotion period: 30 August to 24 October 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 30 August (7am) to 27 October 2023, yuu Members can redeem one SOU GOOD Japanese Style Glass randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $12.

Also launching is the SOU GOOD Ceramic Plate – summer essentials to help you chill out at home. The ceramic dish comes in two styles: ‘Smile’ and ‘Suzushiroso,’ each with a handle for easy snack or dish serving – making meals a snap. It’s microwave-safe, dishwasher-friendly, and crafted from food-grade materials for fuss-free kitchen fun!”

SOU GOOD Ceramic Plate Product Details

SOU GOOD Ceramic Plate (Smile) Against a backdrop of sky-blue, the flowers appear as if they’ve transformed into soft, fluffy clouds. This surreal design perfectly complements the enchanting Doraemon character, echoing his whimsical world. The food-grade ceramic dish is safe to showcase your culinary creations. Plus, it’s microwave and dishwasher-safe, making it super practical and great value! Ceramic Dish Size: Approx. 22cm in length

Temperature Tolerance: 0-100°C SOU GOOD Ceramic Plate (Suzushiroso) Making its debut in Hong Kong, the fresh new ‘Suzushiroso’ design decorates this dish. Set against a simple white background, it exudes summer vibes. With a super cute Doraemon peeking at you, this irresistible dish will add a touch of style and charm to every meal. What’s more, this food-grade dish is safe for both the microwave and dishwasher. It’s a feast for both your eyes and taste buds. A must-have for any Doraemon or SOU*SOU fans! Ceramic Dish Size: Approx. 22cm in length

Temperature Tolerance: 0-100°C WARNING: The purpose of this product is a food container, not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children must use this product under adult supervision.

Chipped or cracked products should be discarded. USE AND CARE: Wash before first use.

Sudden changes in temperature may cause damage.

Do not put the product into microwave when it is under frozen condition.

To avoid overflow, do not overfill the product.

Do not use hard items like the steel wool or scouring cloth to avoid scratching when washing.

The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon. SOU GOOD Ceramic Dish with Handle Redemption Details: From 30 August (7am) to 27 October 2023, customers can buy oneSOU GOOD Ceramic Plate for $79. Limited quantity, while stocks last. Exclusive yuu Member Offer: Promotion period: 30 August (7am) to 27 October 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 30 August (7am) to 27 October 2023, yuu Members can redeem one SOU GOOD Ceramic Plate with 8,000 yuu Points plus $35. Limited quantity, while stocks last.

#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.

