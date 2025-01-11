logo
SUNRATE Expands Beyond Global Payments in 2025 by Introducing New Treasury Solutions

Newly Launched “Trading and Hedging” Solutions to Empower Businesses with FX Trading, Hedging Strategies and Products

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2025 – SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, kickstarts the new year by introducing new treasury solutions – “trading and hedging” for businesses worldwide. These solutions are launched through Sunrate Markets Pte. Ltd., which holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Mr. Joshua Bao, co-founder of SUNRATE, said, “Being awarded the CMS license by MAS was an important milestone, but it was even more critical for us to go-to-market (GTM) with products and services that deliver significant value to our customers. With our vast experience in global payments and foreign exchange (FX) and the numerous product iterations based on customer feedback, we are confident that our customers will be able to leverage unparalleled global presence, accessing all their trading and hedging needs in one place.”

In addition to the CMS license, SUNRATE is one of the few companies in Singapore that also holds a MAS license as a Major Payment Institution (MPI) for Account Issuance Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, Cross-border Money Transfer Service, Merchant Acquisition Service, and E-money Issuance Service. Its dual-license status attests to its strong compliance and governance framework, credentials, and competencies, as well as know-how, while enhancing its capabilities in the area of global B2B payments and treasury management.

Mr. Yumi Zhang, Head of Global Markets at SUNRATE, said, “With geopolitical risks set to affect the world economy and global businesses more than ever, it is imperative that we work even closer with our customers to apply various strategies to hedge and protect against any market volatility, especially in emerging markets. In addition to the fast, secure, and cost-effective global B2B payment products and services that we offer, businesses, particularly those engaged in B2B trade, will appreciate the insights and stability that we can bring to them with our new offerings.”

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit

