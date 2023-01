Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 19 January 2023 – Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) chairman Henk Ludik speaks with Proactive after the company wrapped up the purchase of the Muchea Silica Sand Project in Western Australia. The project’s 16 blocks cover 4,700 hectares of land just 50 kilometres north of Perth and are highly prospective for high-purity silica sand.

