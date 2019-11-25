Swiss private bank opens Abu Dhabi subsidiary

Mirabaud, the banking and finance group founded in Geneva in 1819, in partnership with SBK Holding, has officially opened its Abu Dhabi office operations.

The newly opened subsidiary, Mirabaud (Abu Dhabi) Ltd, will offer domestic and international wealth management advisory, business development, succession planning support as well as other investment services to its clientele in Abu Dhabi and wider UAE focusing on local families, their networks, and partners.

Mirabaud has been present in the United Arab Emirates since 2007, where nearly 40 employees work at Mirabaud (Middle East) Ltd in the Dubai International Financial Centre. Half a dozen employees will be based in Abu Dhabi, managed by Ronald Tamer, the CEO of Mirabaud Abu Dhabi, supported by Alain Baron, Head of Middle East North Africa Wealth Management Market at Mirabaud, and Olivier Honsberger, CEO of Mirabaud Middle East Ltd.

Alain Baron, a newly appointed Limited Partner of the Mirabaud Group and Head of MENA at Mirabaud, commented: “We are a family-owned business and we focus on serving individuals and their family business activities. We are developing niche services and products that meet the expectations of our local clients using our global expertise reinforced by the bank’s 200-year legacy. We have always believed in the Middle East region and our Abu Dhabi office expansion is the great next step in further growing our international presence. We will be closer to our friends and clients to support them through any new challenges”.

With the opening of the new office in the UAE, Mirabaud is committed to contributing to the growth of the SBK Holding foundation and helping other local family businesses to flourish. Mirabaud’s operations will not only include investment services (discretionary management and advisory) but will also cover diversified aspects of the wealth management, such as structuring and facilitating the transmission of private wealth, consolidating and reporting assets, and advising on acquisition, merger or sale of investments.

Abu Dhabi customers will have access to a multi-disciplinary team that includes financial experts and investment specialists from the Mirabaud Group as well as an Investment Committee and an active risk management team dedicated to ensuring conformity to client specified investment objectives.

