logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachSwissCham Singapore Announces Ms Julie Raneda As New Chair
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
10 seen
0 Comments

SwissCham Singapore Announces Ms Julie Raneda As New Chair

At 34th AGM, Ms Raneda commits to growing wider awareness of Swiss businesses in the republic

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 May 2023 – Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry Singapore (SwissCham) Board has elected Ms Julie Raneda as new Chairperson at its 34th Annual General Meeting.

Ms Julie Raneda, SwissCham Chairperson
Ms Julie Raneda, SwissCham Chairperson

The appointment takes immediate effect. She takes over from Mr Georg von Wattenwyl, who successfully served four years in his role as Chairman.

Ms Raneda, Partner and Managing Director of Schellenberg Wittmer’s Singapore office, is a lawyer by training and has a degree in international relations. Julie has been deeply connected with the Chamber for a long time, and was recently the Co-Chair of SwissCham International Relations Subcommittee.

Upon her appointment, she welcomed her new role and thanked the Board “for entrusting (her) with the important role to lead the Chamber and represent the Swiss business community in Singapore.”

Emphasizing longstanding Swiss-Singaporean relations, she said: “Switzerland has an excellent reputation in Singapore, thanks in particular to the Swiss business community in the republic that has been around for a long time and represents Switzerland’s values, qualities, and innovation so well.”

She added that “SwissCham is at the tip of the iceberg of this community, a platform to showcase Switzerland’s excellence.” She aims to continue “the commitment to grow wider awareness about Swiss companies and their perspective in Singapore, and make SwissCham even more relevant for its members with fruitful collaborations and appropriate networking opportunities.”

SwissCham Singapore is one of the pillars of the Swiss community in Singapore and brings together the representatives of Swiss companies, encouraging networking and exchange of information and championing the establishment of Swiss values and quality through business. SwissCham Singapore is focused on advocating Swiss business in Singapore and bridging bilateral commercial interests.

Hashtag: #SwissCham

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Companies
India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Opposition Parties Could Not Meet Properly PM Challenge On New Parliament Building // AOC Gears Up to Celebrate AOC Days marking 56 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Monitor Technology // Bengal Congress Making Too Much Noise Over Sole MLA’s Defection To Trinamool // FinTech Olympiad 2023 Inspires Tertiary Students to Leverage Fintech to Create Social Impacts, Creating Solutions to Transform People’s Lives and Business Practice for the Better // OctaFX and Ideas Academy partner to digitalise learning centres in Malaysia // Cong clinches a Rajasthan peace deal for election // Congress Dithering Over Supporting AAP On Ordinance Is Height Of Stupidity // Hong Kong Life Announces the Sponsorship of a Local Movie, “Everyphone Everywhere” // Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023 // Rajasthan Politics Turning More Complex Before Assembly Polls // Sharjah Police’s Supreme Command Committee reviews plans to enhance security performance // India’s Triangular Relationship With Russia, China And The US Is Under Pressure // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 29 May 2023 // SwissCham Singapore Announces Ms Julie Raneda As New Chair // Ahmed bin Mohammed visits the Al-Futtaim Group’s headquarters // Owaisi says Modi event was like Delhi Sultan coronation // NITI Aayog Is Steadily Losing Its Relevance As An Useful Think Tank For Planning // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 30 May 2023 // HP-Punjab tussle over power project intensifies // s/ash, New 5G Mobile Service and Lifestyle Brand debut //