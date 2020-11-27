Switzerland takes part in Singapore Fintech Festival 2020 with digital pavilion, Asia remains its key market

Swiss Pavilion participates for the 4th consecutive time at the Singapore event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 November 2020 – Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) and the Swiss Business Hub ASEAN said today that their Swiss delegation will participate at this year’s Singapore FinTech Festival 2020 through its digital Swiss Pavilion.

Emphasizing that Asia remains an important market for internationally oriented Swiss SMEs, the “virtual” participation of the Swiss delegation is part of the bigger goal of S-GE to enable Swiss and Lichtenstein SMEs realise their business potential in new and existing markets.

Switzerland Finance Minister Mr Ueli Maurer will lead the Swiss participation with his keynote speech “FinTech, Sustainable Finance and Innovation”. This will be followed by an in-depth panel discussion that highlights the strengths of Switzerland as a global financial centre.

This panel discussion comprises: Mr Thomas Gottstein, CEO Credit Suisse Group AG; Mr Ralph Hamers, CEO UBS AG, and Mr Herbert J. Scheidt, President of the Swiss Bankers Association and this session will be telecast live from Zurich on 7 December (5pm SGT).

Subsequently, Switzerland’s key invited players in the field of green and sustainable finance will present their initiatives at the “SFF Impact Summit” on 9 December (3:50pm SGT).

Mr Fabrice Filliez, Ambassador of Switzerland to Singapore, said that “the participating companies will reflect the robustness of the Swiss finance ecosystem, paving the way for collaborations and partnerships in co-innovation and fresh ventures. With Singapore being Switzerland’s most important trading partner in Asia, Swiss fintech companies view the republic as an important gateway to the wider Asian economic region.”

These efforts will be reinforced by the participation of seven Swiss fintech companies, which are strong in regulation technology, blockchain solutions, big data and analytics, algorithm trading and cybersecurity. The event presents an opportunity for Swiss fintechs and interested stakeholders in Asia to connect and build business linkages in a seamless manner.

The Swiss fintech industry has been highly interested in Singapore, which is seen as a gateway into Asia. Interest in garnering greater presence in Singapore arises from the republic’s fintech cooperation framework and agreements with ASEAN, China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Renee Koh, Head of Swiss Business Hub ASEAN said: “With Singapore-Swiss bilateral cooperation remaining strong, there is still much room to expand business and economic linkages amid the changing global business climate. Innovation continues to be strong in both these global centres and the Swiss presence at this fintech festival presents an opportunity for both sides to collaborate and propel innovation to greater heights.”

Singapore FinTech Festival will be held in Singapore from 7-11 December with more than 40 global satellite events taking place through this festival. Swiss companies participating in the Swiss Pavilion includes:

– AlgoTrader, an end-to-end quantitative and algorithmic trading software solution that supports both digital and traditional assets;

– Crealogix, which develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the digital bank of the future;

– Custodigit AG, which provides a single, trusted gateway to the world of digital assets;

– SIX Digital Exchange, which is building the first market infrastructure in the world to offer integrated end-to-end trading, settlement and custody service for digital assets;

– SIX, which operates and develops infrastructure services in the Securities & Exchanges, Banking Services and Financial Information business units with the aim of raising efficiency, quality and innovative capacity across the entire value chain of the Swiss financial center;

– Swisscom, a leading telecom company and a key service provider in Blockchain, Digital Assets and FinTech space as well as Trust Services; and

– Sygnum, the world’s first digital asset bank, and a digital asset specialist with global reach.

Free registration for the Swiss satellite event can be done at: www.s-ge.com/en/registration-form-world-fintech-festival-switzerland.