Ta’ziz finalises $1.39bn funding for Ruwais industrial facilities

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi’s Ta’ziz has completed $1.39 billion (Dh5.1 billion) in financing for a chemicals terminal and an ammonia plant in Ruwais, with both transactions attracting commitments above the amounts sought.

The company announced the financial close on Wednesday at the Adipec 2026 energy exhibition. More than $928 million was arranged for the Ta’ziz Terminal project, including $225 million in Islamic financing, while the Ta’ziz Ammonia project obtained more than $460 million.

The agreements bring financing secured across three Ta’ziz developments to more than $3.39 billion, following a $2 billion package for a methanol plant announced in April. The funding supports construction of production and export infrastructure within the Ta’ziz Industrial Chemicals Zone in Al Ruwais Industrial City.

Construction of the ammonia facility is more than 90 per cent complete, while engineering, procurement and construction work on the terminal has reached approximately 70 per cent, Ta’ziz said. The company did not specify commissioning dates for either project in its financing announcement.

The terminal is being developed by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or Adnoc, and Advario Star Energy. It is designed to handle liquid chemical storage and exports, providing the main logistics gateway for manufacturers operating within the industrial zone.

The ammonia plant is owned by a partnership involving Ta’ziz, Fertiglobe, Japan’s Mitsui & Co and South Korea’s GS Energy. Designed to produce one million tonnes of ammonia annually, it is intended to become one of the region’s largest facilities of its kind.

Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, chief executive of Ta’ziz and chairman of both project companies, said the transactions represented a significant step towards delivering the chemicals zone. He linked lender participation to confidence in the partners and Abu Dhabi’s long-term industrial plans.

“Securing more than $3.39 billion (AED 12.44 billion), including the methanol financing announced in April, across the portfolio demonstrates the strong confidence that international investors and lenders have in TA’ZIZ, our partners, and Abu Dhabi’s long-term industrial vision,” Al-Kindi said.

The terminal financing was structured as a long-term, non-recourse arrangement involving nine regional and international banks. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group acted as financial adviser. Under non-recourse financing, lenders rely on the project’s assets and cash flows rather than unrestricted claims against its shareholders, subject to contractual provisions.

Advario chief executive Bas Verkooijen said the financing terms would allow construction to proceed with greater certainty. He described the lender response as evidence of confidence in the terminal’s commercial prospects and its role within the wider industrial development.

The ammonia financing was arranged through a six-year term facility involving seven banks from China, Kuwait, Spain and Singapore. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation served as exclusive financial adviser, giving the project a separate financing structure from the terminal transaction.

Fertiglobe chief executive Ahmed El-Hoshy said the financing supported the final phase of delivery of the ammonia plant. He said the arrangement was consistent with the company’s strategy to expand its lower-carbon ammonia business alongside its partners in Ruwais.

The company said demand for both debt packages exceeded the available financing, although it did not disclose the size of the order books, individual lender commitments or borrowing costs. The financing totals therefore establish the amounts raised, rather than the full capital expenditure required to develop the facilities.

The two projects serve different parts of the planned industrial chain. The ammonia facility will add manufacturing capacity, while the terminal will provide storage and shipment infrastructure needed to move liquid chemicals to customers outside the industrial zone.

Ta’ziz is a joint venture between Adnoc and Abu Dhabi investment company ADQ. Its first development phase is planned to produce 4.7 million tonnes of chemicals annually by the end of 2028, including methanol, ammonia and products used in plastics manufacturing.

The April methanol financing was arranged for a joint venture between Ta’ziz and Proman. That transaction included conventional and Islamic facilities, demonstrating the use of multiple lending structures across the industrial programme.

The terminal’s storage and export functions are intended to connect production sites with regional and international markets. The project is being developed alongside manufacturing investments so that logistics capacity can become available as chemical output expands.

Tecnimont holds the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the ammonia facility. Rotary Engineering is responsible for the terminal works, which include the infrastructure required to store and transfer liquid chemical products.