logo
Just in:
Dennis Smith Entertainment Shares Insider Tips for Planning High-End Events // Solving Haiti’s Crises Today: Integrate the Haitian Diaspora // Emirati Womens Day 2023 (UAE): Date, History, Significance, Facts // Abu Dhabi Borouge’s PP5 unit nets $209m in sales for H1 // Lioner Expands Client Advisory Offering in Mainland China // UAE Calls for Open Global Trade System // The ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Xbox Series S Fix Means More Compromises To Come // Gehlot: Rahul Gandhi will be Cong PM candidate // OctaFX: Malaysia’s annual inflation may fall for the fifth month in a row // Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 27 August 2023 // UAE: 1,000 health workers create giant Onam floral carpet to highlight COP28, Year of Sustainability // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 27 Aug 2023 // ZJLD Group Achieved Impressive Revenue of RMB3,519 Million for FY2023 Interim Results Grasping Advantages and Persisting in Pursuing Quality and Sustainable Growth // Putin orders Wagner mercenaries to swear allegiance to Russia // Singapore to Host Singapore Convention Week 2023 // Reportage to offer special packages for UAE, Turkey projects // Prolific burglar jailed again after stealing wallets, cash, iPad and Xbox in series of Hull house raids // Crypto-ponzi scam: Look Out Circular issued against three more accused persons // TechCreate Establishes Dominance In Cybersecurity Market Through Strategic Partnerships And Achievements // Bihar, UP people want Nitish Kumar, claims his minister //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachTechCreate Establishes Dominance In Cybersecurity Market Through Strategic Partnerships And Achievements
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

TechCreate Establishes Dominance In Cybersecurity Market Through Strategic Partnerships And Achievements

CSM Award 2
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 24 August 2024 – TechCreate, a trusted proprietary Payment and Managed Services Provider solidifies its market position through a series of strategic partnerships and industry accolades.

CSM-Award-2.png

Showcasing its solutions at Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2023, TechCreate Group CEO Lim Heng Hai said, “We have secured the exclusive vendor partnership with the prestigious Korea Advanced Information Security Solutions (KAISS) consortium with aims to deliver comprehensive Korean cybersecurity solutions to a global audience. This milestone highlights our industry presence and ability to form strategic alliances for our competitive advantage.” KAISS includes SecuLetter, NETAND, and Somansa, with more joining soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to YB Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications and Digital’s statement when launching CyberDSA 2023 that Malaysia is facing a shortfall of 12,000 cybersecurity experts, Ronald Vong, Group Chief Commercial Officer of TechCreate said, “We are proud to have been recognized as one of the most innovative cybersecurity educators heralding the ministry’s call to fill the cybersecurity knowledge workers gap.” TechCreate was presented the Cyber Security Education Innovation of the Year award by YB Fahmi Fadzil at the Malaysia Cyber Security Awards 2023 by CyberSecurity Malaysia. Last month, they won the Excellent Cybersecurity Solutions Provider and Excellent Bank Payment Gateway Provider awards.

“We are pleased to recognize TechCreate for their achievements in cybersecurity. The industry greatly benefits from the presence of outstanding enterprises like them, as they contribute to raising the standards within the sector,” stated Dato’ Ts. Dr. Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, CEO of CyberSecurity Malaysia. He emphasized the increasing complexity of the cyber landscape as projected by the 2023 Global Cybersecurity Outlook. “It is of utmost importance for organizations to proactively address this complexity to establish a robust long-term cyber resilience framework and ensure uninterrupted business operations. As such, organizations should implement strategic cybersecurity measures to mitigate the impact of cyber-attacks, with a strong focus on response and recovery strategies.”

TechCreate’s influence extends to community contribution with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) for Academic, Research, and Development collaboration. Vice-Chancellor of UTHM, PROF. Ir. Ts. Dr. Ruzairi Abdul Rahim, said, “Together, we will nurture the next generation of cybersecurity experts while fostering an environment of shared learning and innovation. By bridging academia and industry, we aim to produce employment-ready graduates.”

Visit https://techcreate.my.Hashtag: #cybersecurity #cyberdsa2023 #techcreate

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Bihar, UP people want Nitish Kumar, claims his minister // Singapore to Host Singapore Convention Week 2023 // Abu Dhabi takes steps to ensure school bus, food safety // LOST SKILLS ON DISPLAY // UAE Calls for Open Global Trade System // TechCreate Establishes Dominance In Cybersecurity Market Through Strategic Partnerships And Achievements // Alblooshi wins 1st gold for UAE in Dubai World Para Powerlifting Championships // Xbox CEO Phil Spencer Is “Looking Forward” to What Fable Has to Offer // UAE: 1,000 health workers create giant Onam floral carpet to highlight COP28, Year of Sustainability // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 27 Aug 2023 // Lioner Expands Client Advisory Offering in Mainland China // Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 27 August 2023 // Impact-for-SDGs Engaging in Global Climate Leadership Furthering the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals // Reportage to offer special packages for UAE, Turkey projects // Cong takes dig at BJP for leaders barricaded for PM visit // Gehlot: Rahul Gandhi will be Cong PM candidate // Abu Dhabi Borouge’s PP5 unit nets $209m in sales for H1 // Crypto-ponzi scam: Look Out Circular issued against three more accused persons // Shah demands Gehlot resignation over ‘red diary’ // FXGlobe Offers Introducer Brokers Industry-Leading Commission Rates and Lifetime Value //