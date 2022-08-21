Tejashwi issues code of conduct for RJD ministers

In an apparent attempt at image makeover for his party, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday came up with a list of do’s and dont’s for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ministers.

The directives came as the RJD is facing the heat over criminal cases pending against many ministers.

The RJD leader issued 6-point directives on Facebook where whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars. He said that RJD ministers should not allow visitors to touch feet and exchange greetings with namaste or aadab.

Yadav further asked ministers to conduct themselves with dignity and humility and give priority to helping the poor irrespective of their religion and caste. He also requested them to promote exchange of books or pens in place of bouquets.

The RJD leader used the term under the leadership of honourable chief minister twice while instructing ministers to encourage probity, transparency and quick action and make use of social media to apprise the people of the government’s initiatives, new agency PTI reported.

The newly formed cabinet in Bihar expanded last week when 31 ministers took oath, with the RJD getting a lion’s share, and care having been taken to represent all sections of the society, including the minorities. Among the ministers who took oath, 16 were from RJD, 11 from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), two from Congress, one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent. The RJD has, predictably, given a significant number of seven berths to Yadavs, including Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of party president Lalu Prasad.

