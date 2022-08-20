KCR charges Modi govt with ‘anti-people’ policies

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday accused the NDA government at the Centre of not deciding on the State’s share of Krishna river water and also of taking up several anti-people measures, even as he talked of working with the Left parties in future.

Rao, also known as KCR, made the accusation while addressing a public meeting organised by the TRS at Munugode in Nalgonda district where a bypoll would soon be held. He alleged that the Centre has not decided on the share of the river water even after eight years since Telangana’s formation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who would address a public meeting at Munugode on Sunday should say as to why the Centre has not decided on the matter, he said. “I am demanding the Union Home Minister. I am demanding that (you) say tomorrow at Munugode as to what is your Central government’s policy, why are you not deciding on the share in Krishna waters and your inefficiency,” he said. Sitting Congress MLA from Munugode K Rajagopal Reddy recently quit the party and his post, saying only the BJP can put an end to the “family rule” of TRS in Telangana. His resignation necessitated the bypoll though its schedule has not been announced yet.

He would join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah on Sunday and is expected to seek re-election from Munugode on a BJP ticket. The CPI earlier today declared support to TRS in the byelection. CPI Telangana unit’s assistant secretary Palla Venkat Reddy attended the TRS meeting and announced backing the TRS in the bypoll.

Talking about the CPI’s decision to support TRS, Rao said the party and the Left should work together in the future. “I submit to CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy. You have stated some issues. Problems to be addressed. That will happen. This fight is not going to end in a day. From Munugode to Delhi, our unity should continue,” the Chief Minister said.

“Till the life of the poor, the farmers is improved, our fight should continue by uniting all the progressive forces. It is not just confined to Munugode bypoll. I submit that CPI, CPI-M, TRS, and other forces which are active will work together in the future also,” he said. The bypoll to Munugode is unnecessary, he said.

He alleged that after trying to “sell off” airports, rails, banks, roads and others, the BJP-led government conspired to install meters for the pumpsets (that would put a burden on farmers). He said he had refused to install meters on the agriculture pumpsets.

A vote for BJP means installing the meters on pumpsets, he said. He alleged that BJP leaders talked about dislodging democratically elected governments in States like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, saying that is arrogance.

He further said he is not afraid of probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rao attacked the BJP and NDA government also over alleged hate politics, crony capitalism, imposing GST on essential items like milk.

