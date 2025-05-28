logo
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Telegram Secures $1.5 Billion in Bonds Amid Legal Storm

Telegram has successfully raised at least $1.5 billion through a bond issuance, attracting investments from prominent entities including BlackRock, Mubadala Investment Company, and Citadel. This financial manoeuvre underscores investor confidence in the messaging platform, even as its founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, faces legal challenges in France.

The five-year bonds, offering a 9% yield, are structured with a conversion option, allowing investors to convert debt into equity should Telegram pursue an initial public offering . While an IPO is not imminent, this feature provides potential upside for investors. Proceeds from the bond sale are earmarked to retire approximately $1 billion in debt from bonds issued in 2021, with Telegram having already repurchased around $400 million of those bonds using cash reserves.

Durov’s legal predicament stems from preliminary charges in France, accusing him of non-cooperation with investigations into illegal activities on Telegram, including child exploitation content. Both Durov and Telegram contest these allegations, asserting compliance with all binding legal requests. Despite being released on bail, Durov is restricted from leaving France without permission, a situation that has not deterred investor interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telegram’s financial performance has shown remarkable improvement. In 2024, the company reported a profit of approximately $540 million on revenues of $1.4 billion, a significant turnaround from a $173 million loss on $342 million in revenue the previous year. This growth is attributed to an increase in paid subscribers, now exceeding 15 million, and revenue streams from advertising, in-app purchases, and partnerships with developers building on Telegram’s platform.

Looking ahead, Telegram projects revenues of $2 billion and profits surpassing $700 million for 2025. The company continues to expand its user base, recently surpassing one billion monthly active users, and is exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence, including a collaboration with Elon Musk’s xAI to integrate the Grok chatbot.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Business
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Kuwait’s Fiscal Gap to Widen Amid Oil Price Pressures and Spending Rigidities // Israeli Genocide In Gaza Is A Reminder Of Atrocities Perpetrated By Nazis On Jews // Google Unveils Stitch, Replacing Galileo AI with Gemini-Powered Design Tool // How Object 1 Is Redefining Industry Recognition in Real Estate // Marines Forge Ahead with AI-Driven Transformation Strategy // Impeachment Rarely Works As An Effective Deterrent Against Judicial Misconduct // Morgan Stanley Rejects Dutch Tax Evasion Claims // Humansa and i-Cognitio Sciences Unveil the World’s First AI-Powered Retinal Imaging for Alzheimer’s Risk Detection // Solana Sees Price Jump Driven by Massive Exchange Inflows // Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny // Avnet India and NITK Surathkal Collaborate on AI-Powered Sustainability Solutions for Landslide Detection and Wildlife Preservation // Telegram Secures $300 Million Deal to Integrate Musk’s Grok AI // Unleash AI’s Infinite Potential: AI+ Power 2025, Hong Kong’s Premier AI Application Exhibition, Lands June 5-6 // Microsoft Unveils New Terminal-Based Editor for Windows and Linux // Organic Maps Fork Spurs Governance Debate // Empowering UAE’s SMEs through M&A Expertise // VinFast Finds Strategic Opening in Gulf’s EV Shift // ADNOC Drilling Secures Majority Stake in SLB’s Gulf Operations // Web-Based Operating System Transforms Digital Access // CUHK Faculty of Law: Pioneering Legal Education with Global Impact and Research Excellence //