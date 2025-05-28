Telegram Secures $1.5 Billion in Bonds Amid Legal Storm

Telegram has successfully raised at least $1.5 billion through a bond issuance, attracting investments from prominent entities including BlackRock, Mubadala Investment Company, and Citadel. This financial manoeuvre underscores investor confidence in the messaging platform, even as its founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, faces legal challenges in France.

The five-year bonds, offering a 9% yield, are structured with a conversion option, allowing investors to convert debt into equity should Telegram pursue an initial public offering . While an IPO is not imminent, this feature provides potential upside for investors. Proceeds from the bond sale are earmarked to retire approximately $1 billion in debt from bonds issued in 2021, with Telegram having already repurchased around $400 million of those bonds using cash reserves.

Durov’s legal predicament stems from preliminary charges in France, accusing him of non-cooperation with investigations into illegal activities on Telegram, including child exploitation content. Both Durov and Telegram contest these allegations, asserting compliance with all binding legal requests. Despite being released on bail, Durov is restricted from leaving France without permission, a situation that has not deterred investor interest.

Telegram’s financial performance has shown remarkable improvement. In 2024, the company reported a profit of approximately $540 million on revenues of $1.4 billion, a significant turnaround from a $173 million loss on $342 million in revenue the previous year. This growth is attributed to an increase in paid subscribers, now exceeding 15 million, and revenue streams from advertising, in-app purchases, and partnerships with developers building on Telegram’s platform.

Looking ahead, Telegram projects revenues of $2 billion and profits surpassing $700 million for 2025. The company continues to expand its user base, recently surpassing one billion monthly active users, and is exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence, including a collaboration with Elon Musk’s xAI to integrate the Grok chatbot.