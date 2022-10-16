logo
India
Tension outside Andhra airport after protest against YSR party

Supporters of JanaSena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan raised slogans outside Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam Airport on Saturday, as he arrived in the city. They briefly protested against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Roja and Jogi Ramesh, and TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. They spoke up against the proposal of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, and were soon dispersed by the Police.

Security had been amped up ahead of Pawan Kalyan’s arrival in Vishakhapatnam, as some chaos was foreseen. Earlier today, YSCRCP organised a massive rally in the city as a show of strength in support of the 3 capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

After the rally was over, YSRCP ministers Roja, Jogi Ramesh, and TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy arrived at the airport to board the flight. Upon seeing them, JanaSena activists and Pawan Kalyan supporters pelted stones and attacked the convoy.

The staff of YCP ministers were injured in this attack. Meanwhile, fans of actor Pawan Kalyan were also heard shouting ‘Jai Pawan’ slogans. Soon after, ministers Ambati Rambabu and Gudivada Amar Nath reacted strongly to the incident.

With inputs from News18

