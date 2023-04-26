FUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 April 2023 – On April 24, the 2023 Fuzhou International Digital Media Development Seminar opened in Fuzhou. With the theme of “Accelerating the Construction of Digital Media and Driving International Communication with Innovation,” over 180 guests attended the event, including media and overseas Chinese representatives from countries along the Belt and Road, representatives from mainstream domestic media, leaders of Internet enterprises, well-known experts and scholars, and representatives from relevant government agencies.

In the digital age, new technologies and applications emerge continuously, driving the rapid evolution of media forms and communication methods. In the keynote speech session, attendees from various media and Internet companies, including Xu Bin, General Manager of Xinhua Screen Media (Beijing) Cultural Communication Co., Ltd., Shang Yanqing, Deputy Director of the Operations & Investment Department of the National Key Laboratory of Xinhua News Agency, Liu Chi, Vice President of China Radio International Online, Cai Juntao, CEO of Beijing Wei-hai Can-yu Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Liu Deyu, General Manager of Business Division of Beijing Hong-mian Xiao-bing Technology Co., Ltd., and Huang Qiwang, Chairman of Chinese Headline, shared their successful cases, exploration and thinking, and the latest applications of digital media in their respective fields.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the “Belt and Road” initiative. During the event, media representatives from countries along the Belt and Road launched an initiative, creating a vibrant atmosphere. On the big screen, media representatives from countries along the Belt and Road, such as Kompas (Indonesia), People’s Daily (Vietnam), Media Television (Indonesia), and Nation TV (Thailand), spoke about their inspiring visions through videos. Meanwhile, at the seminar site, Fuzhou’s iconic elements, such as Sanfang Qixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), oil-paper umbrellas, and jasmine flowers, as well as foreign tourists visiting Fuzhou, all made an appearance. Children held signs with slogans like “Fuzhou, A Blessed Land” and “I Love Fuzhou”, leading media representatives and overseas Chinese leaders from countries along the Belt and Road to the stage for interaction and to jointly express their wishes to leverage digital technology, promote transformation through digitalization, and promote development through cooperation, and to share the story of the “Belt and Road” initiative together.

Furthermore, as a significant achievement of the seminar, Fuzhou Broadcast and Television has officially signed an agreement with Fujian Xing-xuan-zhi-jing Network Technology Co., Ltd. to establish the Fu Metaverse Digital Application Trading Center in the future.

It is reported that this seminar will also feature a themed session on “strengthening capacity building for international communication” and theme interviews on “China-Indonesia Twin Parks”, Kuliang, and Fuzhou Software Park.

