In today’s increasingly complex world, we depend on new technologies & innovations to streamline and simplify; to eliminate hassles and speed everything up. From the ways in which we work to the tools we employ to consume & create content to smart products that are truly transformative, we exist in a world powered by gadgets. Here at WERD, we are constantly on the hunt for the new & the next, so we’re stoked to share this list of the Best Cool Gadgets for Men.