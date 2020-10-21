The Clifford Clinic Expands to Provide Cosmetic Surgery

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 October 2020 – The Clifford Clinic is announcing a new expansion to broaden the range of cosmetic services provided to those seeking treatment in aesthetics medicine. At their new branch, The Clifford Surgery Clinic offers plastic surgery services, adding to their comprehensive list of aesthetic procedures provided.

Dr. Timothy Shim joins the team as the resident Senior Consultant Plastic Surgeon at The Clifford Surgery Clinic to lend his expertise in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. He has also trained in Tokyo to perform supermicosurgery, a precision-demanding procedure that requires rigorous coordination between the eye, microscope and hand. Known to have a keen eye for detail and an interest in aesthetics and reconstructive microsurgery, he has carried out many surgical procedures such as eyebag removal, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation and fat grafting.

The Clifford Clinic began as an aesthetic clinic that provides non-surgical aesthetics procedures including acne treatments, pigmentation removal and fillers. Leading the clinic is Dr Gerard Ee, who is medically trained in the UK and has amassed years of surgical experiences from working in local and international hospitals. He is fully accredited in aesthetic procedures that include fillers, Botox, lasers and light therapies, delivering them in a unique approach that achieves symmetry and elegance. Dr Gerard Ee is also joined by Dr Chow Yuen Ho, who has a keen interest in aesthetic dermatological and laser procedures, and armed with more than a decade of clinical practice experience under his belt.

With the clinic expansion, The Clifford Surgery Clinic aims to cater to a wider group of patients looking to enhance or improve their features surgically. This includes plastic surgery procedures such as double eyelid surgery, breast implants, tummy tuck and hymenoplasty. The Clifford Surgery Clinic is located at Clifford Centre, less than a minute’s walk from Raffles Place MRT station exit A.