The full Samsung Galaxy S23 line up is now available for pre-order from M1

M1 Limited (M1), one of Singapore's leading Mobile Network Operators, today announced that the eagerly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are available for pre-order from today until 16 February.

Carefully crafted from the toughest ever metal and glass, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series features an enhanced durability and nightography for crisp and clear night selfies. In-built with Galaxy’s most powerful processor, customers will also enjoy faster and smoother gaming with AI advanced power management. The new S23 series comes in four colours – phantom black, cream, green and lavender.

As part of the launch, M1 is also offering exclusive promotions with any purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S23 devices. Promotion is subjected to device stock availability and limited to one (1) redemption per eligible re-contracting line. This includes:

Exclusive M1 Promos Pre-order exclusive e-voucher Samsung e-vouchers to purchase accessories: S23: $100 S23+: $150 S23 Ultra: $250 S23 Ultra 1TB: $350 Contract Plan (Only eligible for those who sign a new contract or re-contract) $80 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 5G series handset for existing M1 customers who re-contract on Bespoke Contract $75.95/month plans $150 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 5G series handset for re-contract on Bespoke Contract $99.95/month & above plans $200 off Samsung Galaxy S23 5G series handset for any sign up on Bespoke Flexi plans

*Terms and conditions apply

Customers can pre-order online and in all M1 stores from 2 February 2023 to 16 February 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.m1.com.sg/promotions/samsung-galaxy-s-series/s23-pre-order

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.

Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).

M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit m1.com.sg



