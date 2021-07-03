The Nailist Collaborates With Outrankco To Improve Digital Capabilities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 July 2021 – The Nailist, a home-grown Manicure Singapore service provider, collaborates with Outrankco to improve its overall digital capabilities.

With the lack of walk-in customers and people working from home during the Covid-19 period, it has inevitably affected the performance of most brick-and-mortar store, even more so for services that requires close contact with the customers such as manicure and pedicure services. The pandemic has caused an overall decline in revenue and customer engagement rates across all Nailist outlets. In light of this issue, they started looking for a digital marketing agency capable of improving their current marketing strategy.

The Nailist has been around since 2011, and for the past few years their traditional marketing strategy hasn’t done much to grow. Moreover with the onset of technology, people are now turning towards online channels to search for information. The Nailist hopes to capitalize on this trend and seize growth opportunities in the digital economy by implementing digital marketing strategy through Outrankco, a Singapore based digital marketing agency specializing in SEO services.

The collaboration is to promote The Nailist website in Google’s Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs). Both companies strive to bring the website to the first page in Google. “By ranking on the first page in Google, not only it will increase the traffic to our website, it will also generate leads and enquiries for our services”, said Beverly, marketing manager of The Nailist. “We are also aiming to retain our existing customer base, at the same time reach out to new customers who are actively searching for our services through social media advertising”, Beverly added.

With the Singapore government pushing to accelerate digitization, The Nailist is looking into the need to expand into ECommerce platform to build stronger digital capabilities and stay competitive.

For more information, please visit: https://thenailist.com

