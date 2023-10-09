Therapist and bestselling author set for move to Dubai

World-renowned therapist, bestselling author, and creator of the I Am Enough movement, Marisa Peer, will once again be taking her mindset mastery to audiences across Dubai next month for a program of very special events – as she prepares to make her home in the city in November.

Marisa is one of the most recognized names in the wellbeing industry, and over her thirty-year career has helped transform the lives of millions using her award-winning therapeutic approach, Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT). In 2015 she established the RTT® School and has helped to train over 16,000 therapists globally.

The three events coincide with Marisa’s move to Dubai, as she settles into her new home with her husband – entrepreneur and speaker John Davy.

The program begins with a three-hour Evening with Marisa event at New Earth Cafe, where she will talk about the transformational power of RTT and how the School works with students across the world to help them build a career that they love – and the financial freedom they deserve.

This is followed by two one-day workshops – I Am Enough and Dietless Life at Seva Experience.

I Am Enough will focus on helping people learn to identify and break unhelpful patterns of destructive behavior, harness the power of the mind, and boost confidence and self-esteem, to help them live their best lives.

The Dietless Life workshop will use Marisa’s innovative approach to get to the root cause of weight issues and unhealthy eating habits and help people rewire their minds to develop a healthier relationship with food – to achieve and maintain their perfect weight without destructive dieting.

There are also plans in the pipeline for Marisa’s very first RTT Live training in Dubai in February 2024, following demand from the UAE market for RTT to be more widely available.