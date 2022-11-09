This Year Marks Piano Maestro Mr. Liu Shikun’s 30th Anniversary of Music Education

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 November 2022 – Passing on aesthetic experience through the beauty of music. Founded by famous pianists Mr. Liu Shikun and his wife, Ms. Sun Ying, the Pallas Piano Academy (the Academy) organized a music concert in celebration of its first year of establishment. The Anniversary Concert was held at the end of last month (the evening of 28 October) at the Methodist International Church. Mr. and Mrs. Liu brought along their daughter Liu Beibei to attend the significant event and appreciate the quality show performed by more than 20 students of the Academy. The couple also performed live, showcasing inspiring performances and sharing gaiety with the audience. Mr. Liu received numerous congratulatory messages from eminent personalities, celebrating his 30th anniversary of nurturing music talents. Mr. Warren Mok, renowned tenor, Ms. Na Mula, principal of the Middle School affiliated to the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, and Mr. Xiaobo Pu, classical guitarist, expressed their congratulations to Mr. Liu via video messages at the Concert.

Mr. Liu Shikun and his daughter, Liu Beibei, appeared on stage together for the first time at the Anniversary Concert of the Pallas Piano Academy.

Opened his first institute of music education and piano centre in 1992 in Hong Kong, Mr. Liu has made tireless efforts in educating young people for 30 years. Having a large number of students, he has endeavoured to enhance music knowledge and artistic quality of the next generation. At the Concert, students of the Academy demonstrated their multiple talents by playing a variety of instruments, such as piano, harp, violin and viola. There were vocal duet and children choir performances as well. Beibei, who is rarely seen in public, immersed herself in the enchanting sounds of music and reacted joyfully. This was the first occasion for Beibei to appear on stage with her father.

Seldom participating in performance in recent years, Mr. Liu gave finale performance at the Concert. The live performance was exclusive for the guests only as tickets were not for public sales. Students grasped this golden opportunity to watch the stage performance of the piano master and truly benefitted from it.

Mr. Liu made a remark and said, “In the blink of an eye, 30 years of cultivating the young generation to live their musical dreams have gone by. I have always been adhering to the principle of ‘doing everything for the sake of children’ in education. At this Concert, I am glad that my students are given opportunity to take the stage and hoping that they could gain and exchange experience with each other. Through aesthetic education, we shape a beautiful atmosphere in the world of music for our young generation to thrive and become the pillars of future society. Classical music is my daughter’s closest companion too. For myself and my wife, both Beibei and the Academy are the treasures of our lives, and they grow and thrive together. We sincerely hope that Beibei could pass on the art of music in the future.”

About the Pallas Piano Academy

Founded by national treasure-level piano masters Mr. Liu Shikun and his wife Ms. Sun Ying, the Pallas Piano Academy strives to uphold the highest level of quality and standard of education which is on a par with international practice. Adopting the advanced foreign principles of music education, the Academy’s ambition is to nurture and inspire the future generation through the edification of elegant music and aesthetic education.