TMC alleges ‘witch hunt’ by BJP in Saket Gokhale arrest

The TMC on Wednesday condemned the arrest of its spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a money laundering case, stating that he was a target of BJP’s “political witch-hunt”.

The party also said that central agencies were being misused by opposition parties.

“It is nothing but a witch hunt by the BJP-led government. The Centre is misusing probe agencies to target opposition leaders. The arrest reflects favouritism and selective approach on the part of central agencies, as they are seen turning a blind eye to the crimes of BJP leaders who are running scot-free,” TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’Brien said.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a crowdfunding initiative in Gujarat, official sources said.

Gokhale was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ahmedabad where he is lodged in judicial custody in a Gujarat Police case.