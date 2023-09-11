Toko forms partnership with Virtuzone

logo
TOKO FZE a leading innovator in the FinTech sector, born out of global law firm DLA Piper, announced a transformative strategic partnership with Virtuzone, a business solutions and corporate services provider.

The establishment of a tokenized equity crowd funding platform will further cement Dubai’s standing at the forefront of financial innovative and as a destination for early stage and fast growth companies seeking a supportive business environment.

TOKO is one of the first companies in Dubai to be granted full market Virtual Asset Service Provider licence from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). TOKO is the most sophisticated token engine in the world, creating data rich tokens representing fractional interests in real world assets.

The partnership with Virtuzone is set to transform early-stage private equity fund raising using blockchain technology to bring enhanced transparency, accessibility, and opportunity for both investors and the businesses seeking to raise funds. Across a variety of compelling businesses, investors will have greater insight, information and access to private equities for their portfolio and the expectation of greater liquidity that comes with this digital transformation.

By tokenising early equity offerings, TOKO and Virtuzone will open up access to a broader range of investors, allowing both institutional and individual investors to participate in a more accessible and transparent manner.

The partnership is poised to take full advantage of VARA’s regulatory framework to drive positive change in the financial services sector. It will create a revolutionary platform for SME-sized companies, enabling them to engage in early equity fundraising with ease.

The partnership represents a transformative step forward in the evolution of Dubai’s innovative financial landscape. By introducing tokenised early equity fund offerings, the collaboration will not only empower businesses but also create exciting opportunities for investors.

