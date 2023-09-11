More odds to launch of Bitcoin ETF

Federal authorities are challenging the assertions made by Sam

Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, that the technology provided to him

in prison is inadequate for preparing his defense. This development emerged

from a legal document filed on Tuesday in response to a recent request by

Bankman-Fried’s legal team.

Two ETF analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence, Eric Balchunas and James

Seyffart, have revised their predictions for the approval of a spot Bitcoin

exchange-traded fund (ETF), attributing the increased odds to a recent

unanimous legal victory by Grayscale against the Securities and Exchange

Commission (SEC). On August 30, Balchunas announced that the likelihood of

approval has been raised to 75%, up from an earlier 65%.

A U.S. District Judge has cleared Uniswap, dismissing a class-action

lawsuit that accused the platform, its developers, and investors of

violating securities laws. The lawsuit, initiated by trader Nessa Risley,

alleged that Uniswap acted as an unregistered broker and dealer,

facilitating the trading of scam tokens such as Matrix Samurai, Rocket

Bunny, and Alphawolf Finance.

August was a turbulent month for the digital asset market, as total assets

under management (AUM) experienced a significant downturn, falling to $29.7

billion—a 12.7% decrease compared to July. Market volatility and a steep

drop in Bitcoin’s value to $25,375 (according to CCCAGG) on August 17th

exacerbated this decline.