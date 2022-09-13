Top Tech Founders To Gather In October Entrepreneurs Summit

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 September 2022 – Startups with RM300mil combined revenues and RM1bil combined valuations will be gathering for the Entrepreneurs Summit in Kuala Lumpur this October 13th. The attendees will also include angel investors, venture capitalists, government officials and corporates.

“Entrepreneurs Summit is the largest gathering for startup founders and co-founders in Malaysia. It aims to gather top entrepreneurs together under one roof to network and share their insight on the experiences they have encountered that made their company what it is today and because of this, I would say that it is the most important tech startup event of the year,” said Ben Lim, the managing partner of NEXEA.

The invitation-only event aims to bring together the top entrepreneurial minds of Malaysia by connecting top tech entrepreneurs with one another and assisting them in gaining key support from governments. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with corporates for deeper collaboration, investments and acquisition.

“Entrepreneur Summit is an excellent opportunity for all entrepreneurs in the technology sector to come and network together, learn about each other’s business and help each other within the community. I believe this is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to expand their network and talk about their problems with their peers (of different industries) to learn from each other” said ZiWei, co-founder of Zcova.

Looking at the event’s past speakers, an impressive lineup of speakers can be expected. Past speakers include Datuk Eddie Ng, managing director and CEO of Revenue Group, Peter Wee, Mentor and Council Member of MBAN (Malaysian Business Angel Network), Rajen Dorairaj, partner at MRANTI, Michael Fong, Head of Digital Partnership & Innovation at Allianz Malaysia, Kenny, the CEO of Spritzer Malaysia and many more. Other than their impressive speakers, the last Entrepreneurs Summit invited corporates from government agencies to private companies namely, Cradle, Mdec Revenue Group, Spritzer and Allianz to name a few.

“I believe Entrepreneurs Summit this year will be even better with invited guests sharing their insights and challenges as an entrepreneur and Investors sharing what they are looking for in a startup. We also invited corporate to share with the participants what attracts them to partner with a startup, their criteria and the benefits of partnering with corporates. As such, I believe this event is an important communication bridge for startups, corporates, investors and government in Malaysia,” said Alan, President of Malaysian Business Angel Network (MBAN).

About NEXEA

NEXEA is a Malaysian Venture Capital and Startup Accelerator firm that specializes in supporting and funding technology companies that have the potential to be the next technology giants. NEXEA also has services for investors and corporations that want to invest or work with future technology giants.

NEXEA is known for its mentors who are successful ex-entrepreneurs, or C-levels who own or have sold (IPO, M&A) their businesses. The combination of experienced mentors, experts, and partners prove potent as the top companies out of 35+ startups invested by NEXEA have grown 3 to 16 times per year. NEXEA is based in Bandar Sunway, Selangor. For more information, visit us at www.nexea.co.