Travel in Prosperity this Lunar New Year with Bread Garden’s CNY Goodies Collection for 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 January 2023 – Usher in good health, wealth and happiness in the Year of the Rabbit with Bread Garden’s collection of delectable Chinese New Year goodies for 2023!

Featuring an ensemble cast of familiar signature items, all-time favourites and innovative new bakes, the CNY treats from Bread Garden offer pure indulgence of both classic tastes and new flavours for you and your whole family.

A much-beloved brand among lovers of Chinese New Year festive snacks, Bread Garden continues to serve up high-quality and delicious bakes that have delighted both Singaporeans and oversea fans for the past 4 decades without fail.

A Journey of Abundance with Bread Garden’s Bountiful Goodies Box



With the lifting of covid restrictions and travelling returning with aggressive fervour, Bread Garden shares in the joy of adventure with this year’s travel-themed CNY gift set, specially designed as a cute-looking mini luggage bag, so that you can bring your favourite Chinese New Year treats on the go with you during festive visitations!

Aptly named Bountiful Goodies Box, each luggage gift set packs a full suite of the six most recommended snack flavours – in exquisitely designed metal cases, symbolising blessings in the six aspects of a life filled with abundance, making this the ideal gift for family and friends this Lunar New Year.

Signature CNY Goodies, Classics and New Flavours



Celebrating traditions is an integral part of Chinese New Year, which extends to the food we indulge in during this festive period.

This year, Bread Garden has again put together a diverse collection of CNY goodies featuring a mix of best-selling favourites, old-school classics, and innovative new flavours.

Returning to the lineup are all-time favourites like the Premium Pineapple Tart, Macadamia Buttery Cookies, and Melting Peanut Cookies, which continue to be in high demand year after year.

Of course, we can’t do without the established classics like Kueh Bangkit, Old School Almond Cookies, and Spicy Shrimp Rolls which are simply a must-have for any CNY celebration.

In recent years, bakeries have been experimenting with new and interesting flavours to appeal to a younger generation of snack buyers, and Bread Garden is at the forefront of this trend, always experimenting with new recipes and ingredients to introduce even more delectable creations for all to enjoy during Chinese New Year.

This year, new flavours include Choco Peanut Lava, for those who enjoy the gooey melting sensation of peanut butter oozing at the first bite, and Almond De Coco, a fragrant and scentful treat filled with fresh coconut goodness.

Exclusive Online Promotion for CNY Goodies

Enjoy up to 15% savings on your CNY goodies order with Bread Garden’s Buy 6 Get 1 Free exclusive online promotion (conditions apply) and $8 off each Bountiful Goodies Box, available now till sold out.

The full range of Bread Garden’s Chinese New Year goodies for 2023 is now available for sale at https://www.breadgarden.com.sg/cny-chinese-new-year-goodies/.

Hashtag: #BreadGarden

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bread Garden

Bread Garden is a Singapore halal-certified bakery brand known for its popular festive goodies during Chinese New Year and the Mooncake Festival, as well as its selection of flavourful customised cakes and pastries.

Rated five stars consistently by customers on social media, Bread Garden stands out from other bakeries with its emphasis on quality over quantity, dedicating itself to producing only the best quality baked products that its customers have come to expect and love.

For more information on Bread Garden, visit www.breadgarden.com.sg.