True Gamers holds mentoring event in Dubai

True Gamers, a worldwide network of eSports clubs, and Christopher Alesund, a world-renowned cybersportsman, organized an educational event for young individuals interested in gaming and cybersport in Dubai recently.

The three-hour event included various activities such as an AIM competition in CS:GO, a big public game on joysticks where winners were determined, questions from the audience, and an autograph session with Christopher Alesund. True Gamers aims to hold such educational events regularly, inviting different professional cybersportsmen as mentors.

Christopher Alesund, also known as “GeT_RiGhT,” conducted a masterclass on playing CS:GO in which participants learned the basics of gaming tactics, effective communication with each other, proper and quick character control, analyzing game moments, and quickly responding to new circumstances. They also received advice on improving their skills in the game, including practice and error analysis.

Participants gained new knowledge and skills and had fun, and the tournament winners also received bonuses for visiting the True Gamers.

True Gamers is a prominent player in the gaming industry, with a turnover of $11.3 million in 2022 and serving 300,000 monthly clients in Eastern Europe. The company recently entered the UAE market and raised $13.5 million to develop in MENA and is now opening nine eSports arenas in Dubai.

 

