logo
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Trump Family Issues Legal Challenge Over Unauthorised Crypto Wallet

World Liberty Financial , a cryptocurrency firm closely linked to President Donald Trump and his family, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Fight Fight Fight LLC and NFT marketplace Magic Eden. The legal action follows the announcement of a new digital wallet branded as the “Official $TRUMP Wallet by President Trump,” which the Trump family asserts was launched without their approval.

The disputed wallet was unveiled earlier this week through the X account associated with the $TRUMP memecoin, a cryptocurrency project initiated by Fight Fight Fight LLC. The company, reportedly connected to longtime Trump associate Bill Zanker, partnered with Magic Eden to promote the wallet, inviting users to join a waitlist. However, the Trump family has publicly denied any involvement with the project.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump have all issued statements distancing themselves from the wallet. Eric Trump cautioned against the unauthorized use of their family name, while Donald Trump Jr. emphasized that the Trump Organization had no connection to the project. He also revealed that the family is developing their own official wallet through World Liberty Financial.

ADVERTISEMENT

World Liberty Financial, co-founded by the Trump family, has been actively expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency space. The firm has launched its own stablecoin, USD1, and is reportedly working on a crypto wallet focused on token yield generation. The company has attracted significant investment, including a $2 billion infusion from a firm associated with the Abu Dhabi government.

The emergence of the unauthorized $TRUMP Wallet has led to confusion and concern within the crypto community. The wallet’s website has experienced intermittent outages, and its X account has been suspended. Despite these issues, neither Fight Fight Fight LLC nor Magic Eden has commented on the dispute.

The Trump family’s foray into cryptocurrency has been marked by controversy. The $TRUMP memecoin, launched in January 2025, saw an initial surge in value before experiencing a significant decline. While the token generated substantial revenue through trading fees, it also raised ethical questions regarding the president’s dual role as a public official and a private entrepreneur.

Critics argue that the intertwining of the Trump family’s business interests with their political influence poses potential conflicts of interest. The lack of clear boundaries between governance and private enterprise has led to calls for greater transparency and regulatory oversight in the rapidly evolving crypto industry.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

World
India LIVE
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Peer to Peer
India LIVE
Buzz | Arabian Post
Just in:
A sordid tale of the Blackstone IPO and a jailed NRI private bankster! // Dubai Property Market Surges Past AED 66 Billion Mark // Tineco Updates S9 Line-up with S9 Artist Steam Floor Washers for an Even Better Cleaning Experience // Bechtel Secures Major Role in Riyadh’s Airport Expansion // Middle East Debt Surges as External Influence Deepens // Unregulated Gold Rush Poses Existential Risk to Ghana’s Mining Future // SIBUR unveils updated sustainability strategy through 2030 // Abu Dhabi Prepares for Groundbreaking Games of the Future // GridFree AI Secures $5 Million to Revolutionise Modular AI Data Centres // India’s AI Surge Propels ChatGPT to New Heights // Oil Holds Gains on US China Trade Talks Optimism // Inventec, Nvidia, and Solomon Unveil AI-Enhanced Server Production System // Trump Family Issues Legal Challenge Over Unauthorised Crypto Wallet // How Post Operation Sindoor Modi Doctrine Stifling India’s Diplomatic Outreach? // Syria Grants Inspectors Full Access to Former Nuclear Sites // BYDFi and Ledger Unveil Exclusive Campaign for Limited-Edition Hardware Wallet // Musk’s ‘Debt Slavery’ Warning Intensifies GOP Spending Bill Debate // UAE Commits to Comprehensive Ban on Single-Use Plastics by 2026 // Turbulence Triggers Emergency Landing for Ryanair Jet in Bavaria // Empowering Startups Through Ownership-Preserving Capital //