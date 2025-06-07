logo
Trump-Linked Crypto Project Distributes $47 in USD1 to WLFI Holders

World Liberty Financial , a cryptocurrency initiative associated with U.S. President Donald Trump, has executed an airdrop, distributing 47 units of its USD1 stablecoin to each holder of its WLFI token. The distribution, conducted on the Ethereum blockchain, was automatic and required no action from recipients.

The figure of 47 USD1 tokens per wallet is widely interpreted as a symbolic reference to Trump’s position as the 47th President of the United States. The airdrop was approved through a community governance vote on May 7, 2025, which saw 99.96% of 12,000 participants in favour of the initiative. The primary objectives were to reward early backers, enhance liquidity for USD1, and test the project’s token distribution mechanism under real market conditions.

Despite the airdrop, WLFI tokens remain non-transferable and cannot be traded on any exchange. This restriction has drawn criticism from some quarters, with concerns about the token’s liquidity and the centralisation of control. Approximately 70% of WLFI tokens are held by insiders, including founders and team members, raising questions about the project’s decentralisation.

USD1, the stablecoin distributed in the airdrop, is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by U.S. Treasuries, dollars, and other cash equivalents. It is intended to maintain a stable value of $1 and is managed by World Liberty Financial. The stablecoin has been minted on both the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain blockchains, with plans to expand to other protocols.

The airdrop has sparked renewed debate about the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency. Trump and his affiliates are reported to own a significant portion of WLFI tokens and are set to reap a substantial share of the project’s revenues. Critics argue that this raises ethical concerns, particularly given Trump’s current political position.

