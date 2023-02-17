Two MacDonnell Road named Caring Company

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 February 2023 – Lanson Place Personal Hotels and Residences (Lanson Place) is pleased to announce that Two MacDonnell Road, Hong Kong, a unique serviced apartment-style accommodation situated in Mid-levels, has been awarded the Caring Company Award by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS). The award recognises Two MacDonnell Road’s efforts in caring for the community, employees and the environment, and in creating a cohesive society through cultivating good corporate citizenship.

Launched by the HKCSS in 2002, the Caring Company Scheme (the Scheme) aims to foster strategic partnerships between the business and social services sectors to promote good corporate citizenship and create a more inclusive society.

To build an inclusive workforce and promote equity and respect in the community, Two MacDonnell Road has worked closely with Hong Chi Association, a non-profit making organisation in Hong Kong, since 2021 to offer employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. It also provides on-the-job training to help them unleash their potential, develop their interpersonal skills and help them fully participate in social life.

“We understand that employees are the most valuable assets. We take every opportunity to listen to their concerns and treat them like family. In addition to providing an energetic work environment and comprehensive benefits, employees are encouraged to participate in social activities to enable them to achieve a good work-life balance.’ said Mr. Jimmy Yu, General Manager of Two MacDonnell Road.

Lanson Place and Two MacDonnell Road’s shared mission is also to create a sustainable living environment for the community, placing extra emphasis on reducing its carbon footprint while addressing the escalating demand for a premium lifestyle and eco-friendly accommodation for guests. The company will continue to explore ways to improve residential sustainability, working hand-in-hand with stakeholders to build a greener, healthier and more inclusive community.

About Two MacDonnell Road, Hong Kong

Situated among the tranquil beauty of central mid-levels, yet just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of central CBD, Two MacDonnell Road is the perfect short and long-term living solution for travellers and expats seeking a place that feels like home while in Hong Kong. Reside in the unique, serviced apartment-style accommodations, each offering unfettered views of the city skyline, well-equipped with an open kitchen and the basic amenities for hassle-free living.

About Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited

Lanson Place is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (HKEx stock code: 369). Wing Tai currently manages 7 properties (in which Wing Tai has equity in two) under the Lanson Place brand, comprising luxury Personal Hotels and Residences in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, as well as two upcoming properties in Manila (to be opened in 2023) and Melbourne in (to be opened in 2024).

Lanson Place provides comfortable, personal sanctuaries for extended stay guests at central locations in major global cities. Infused by a family-like service tradition, Lanson Place creates warm and sheltered places with a club-like feel where communities form and bond. Guests can enjoy a home-away-from-home experience.

The Group aims to grow the Lanson Place brand across the Asia-Pacific region and continues to explore both investment and management opportunities in major gateway cities.