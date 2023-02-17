Cong rushes Kerala leader to contain Maharashtra crisis

The Congress on Thursday rushed senior party leader from Kerala Ramesh Chennithala to assess the latest political situation in Maharashtra and report back immediately.

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress is faction-ridden with PCC chief Nana Patole and legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat at loggerheads with each other.

Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil had also held a meeting recently with Thorat after he announced his resignation from the post of Legislative party leader.

“The Congress president has deputed Ramesh Chennithala to assess the latest political situation in Maharashtra and report to him, with immediate effect,” AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said in an official statement.

With inputs from News18