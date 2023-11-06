Unlock Your Trading Prowess: Bybit’s VIP Grand Prix Offers a Season of Competition

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 6 November 2023 – Bybit , the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce the launch of a prestigious trading competition exclusively for our VIP members. The competition will establish a benchmark in the industry for the best individual traders in the market.

Mirroring the Grand Prix structure the competition will run from Nov. 2023 through Oct. 2024 and consist of a series of six qualifying rounds. The exact schedule for each round will be provided in announcements, but as a routine, they are expected to occur every two months.

As the competition nears its finale, there will be a huge final where the winners of each qualifying round will battle it out to see who will be crowned champion. The final results will be revealed on the competition landing page and winners will also receive tickets to Bybit’s glitzy year-end gala.

Participants can register for the first qualifying round via the Bybit website now and the competition period will run from Nov. 9 to Nov. 28, 2023. To be eligible, users must have a balance of at least 5,000 USDT worth of assets in their Bybit Account. Market Makers, Institutional users, and Pro users are not eligible for registration. The top 500 traders will then have the opportunity to win a share of the 1,000,000 USDT prize pool and go through to the final.

“We are delighted to present this exclusive opportunity to our VIP members, affirming our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences and value to our most esteemed traders,” said Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit. “This competition is not just about rewards; it’s about establishing a new standard in the crypto trading space.”

