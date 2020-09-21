Unlocking the Potential of Digital Transformation at DTC2020

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 21 September 2020 – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business cannot be underestimated. It has forced organisations to reconsider supply networks, product launches and employee well-being — all the while accelerating the speed at which digital tools or processes need to be implemented.

Enterprises looking to compete in today’s marketplace are fast realizing the necessity of a comprehensive digital transformation blueprint that integrates various technologies across the board.

With this in mind, IT News Africa and industry experts are set to tackle ideas on how to drive the future-of-work, future-of-connectedness, data management, connected digital experiences and digital innovation strategies at this year’s Digital Transformation Congress.

The DTC2020 virtual conference — taking place on 7-8 October 2020 — aims to impart knowledge on how technologies like AI, IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud & Edge Computing, and Gamification can offer immense opportunities for companies to develop resilient business models.

Confirmed speakers include:

Vera Nagtegaal, Executive Head at Hippo

Terry Kelly, Founder and Director at the Digital Databank

Rabia Cozijn, Executive Manager for Transnet Global Smart Center, Transnet SOC LTD

Loic Potjes, MD of Technology Disruptive Leap

Kerry Littlewood, Digital Transformation Lead at Accenture

Jared Pillai, Head of Digital at Vizeum South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

Hendrik Malan, CEO of Frost & Sullivan

Dalene Deale, Director of Fintech at Transunion

, Director of Fintech at Transunion Dr Dieter Veldsman, Group Executive of People Management at Momentum Metropolitan

Who will benefit from attending DTC 2020: CIO, CMO, Chief Digital Officer, Head of Customer Experience, Chief Transformation Officer, Strategy Director, Digital Transformation Manager, Chief Security Officer, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Data Officer. How to participate:

