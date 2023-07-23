logo
Kharge says Cong 'not interested' in PM post // India stands humiliated by Manipur incidents: Khurshid // Supreme Court Approach In Teesta Case Opens Up Array Of Possibilities In Rahul's Case // Fujairah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Priyanka senses big wave of change in MP // UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // RAK Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Opposition Alliance Against BJP Is Facing Many Hurdles In Uttar Pradesh // Unemployment Likely To Rise Over 8.4 Per Cent By July End // DigiToads' TOADS up 370% as Ethereum Bulls Aim For This Key Price Level // Big Defeat Of Tories In Two By Elections Gives A Big Jolt To British PM Rishi Sunak // Janata Dal(S) Seeking Alliance With BJP In Karnataka To Save Its State Outfit // INDIA's Mumbai meeting after Aug 15, panels likely // UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark // Society of Actuaries Research Institute Launches International Longevity Illustrator for Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada // Sharjah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 23 Jul 2023 // UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome // 5 Reasons Why Crypto Investors Are Bullish on InQubeta (QUBE) //
UP minister advises people not to eat tomato to bring down prices
India
UP minister advises people not to eat tomato to bring down prices

98elcvro tomatoes 625x300 30 June 23

The all-time high rising prices of Tomatoes have sparked memes and strong reactions on social media platforms but Uttar Pradesh Minister Pratibha Shukla has a solution.

In a bizarre statement, which went viral, the Uttar Pradesh minister advised people to not eat tomatoes anymore as it would bring the prices down.

In a viral clip, Shukla when asked about the rising prices of tomatoes said that if prices of some items are going up, people should give up those things and start eating other alternative items.

“If prices of some items are rising, you should stop eating that thing. Stop eating tomatoes, the prices will inevitably come down. And people should attempt to grow tomatoes at home. You can also eat lemon instead of tomato. If nobody is eating tomatoes, the prices will come down,” the UP minister could be seen saying in Hindi.

The minister’s statement drew criticism from Congress claiming that the government is trying to pin down the issue on people and it is not trying to bring the prices down.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate shared the clip and slammed Shukla for her statement and said, “Jo bhi cheez mehengi hai use khana chod dijiye — this advice is coming from a minister of Uttar Pradesh. In the race of being indifferent, you have defeated your colleagues, congratulations.”

 

Seeking to provide relief to consumers from skyrocketing tomato prices, the Centre on Friday began selling tomatoes in Delhi-NCR and Patna at a discounted rate of Rs 90 per kg, while it will start retailing in Lucknow and Kanpur from Saturday.

For the last few weeks, the retail price of tomatoes has risen sharply and was ruling as high as Rs 244 per kg on Friday across major cities owing to the lean season plus heavy rains.

With inputs from News18

