UP row over survey of Madrasas; Mayawati objects

After the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government to survey of private Madrasas operating in the state, officials reached the world-renowned seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema located in Lucknow on Thursday.

Senior administrative officials including the SDM, BSA and DMO reached the Nadwatul Ulema on Thursday for a survey. Also known as Nadwa, it is one of the well-known Muslim seminaries run in the country by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Rabe Hasan Nadwi, the chancellor of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema, is also the current President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. The AIMPLB has already objected to the survey of private Madrassas by the Uttar Pradesh government and had earlier termed it as unconstitutional.

Speaking on the survey, Abdul Aziz Nadwi, who Vice Principal of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema, said, “There is nothing to hide from authorities, everyone knows that we run on donations. All that was asked by the authorities have been provided to them.”

But BJP has said the survey is to detect irregularities. “All kinds of Madrasas will come under survey to see if the right curriculum is being followed and if there are any irregularities or not. All the educational institutions are surveyed from time to time and the Madrasas Education Board has decided to conduct a survey of all the Madrasas no matter if they are recognised or unrecognized. The student-teacher ratios will also be a point during the survey in order to improve the education,” UP BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

Earlier, the Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati had also objected to the survey of Madrasas by the Yogi Adityanath government. The BSP Chief had attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said that it would have been better if it had focussed on improving the condition of the government schools.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board had also protested against the order of the government. The AIMPLB had alleged that the intention of the government is a nefarious attempt to create distance between Hindus and Muslims.

The general secretary of the AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, in his press note had said that the decision of some state governments to conduct a survey of religious madrasas was ‘a nefarious conspiracy to create distance between fellow compatriots’.

“Religious madrasas have a bright history. Character building and moral training for those studying and teaching in these madrasas are organized round the clock. Never did those who studied and taught in these madrasas did any work based on terrorism and communal hatred. Although at times the government made such allegations, such allegations were false and no evidence of this sort was found,” he had said.

“LK Advani, the stalwart and influential leader of the ruling party, had also accepted this when he was the Home Minister of the country. The strong leadership of the country like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, APJ Abdul Kalam and Maulana Azad have acknowledged the services of madrassas,” he had said.

He had added that the scholars (ulemas) who came out of madrasas made extraordinary sacrifices during the freedom struggle and that even after independence these institutions were playing a major role in providing education to the poorest sections of the country.

“The Board, therefore, requests the government to stay away from this intention and if the survey is conducted under any lawful requirement, it should not be limited to madrasas or Muslim institutions only, but all religious and non-religious institutions in the country,” Rahmani had said.

Maulana Rahmani had said that surveying only religious madrasas was an attempt to insult Muslims and termed it ‘absolutely unacceptable’.

