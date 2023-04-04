logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaUPA regime saw more convictions of corrupt: Sibal
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

UPA regime saw more convictions of corrupt: Sibal

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked CBI not to spare the corrupt, independent MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday questioned the conviction rate in the current government which was only 71 in 2016.

On Monday, the Prime Minister attacked the previous dispensations for their apparent lax attitude towards dealing with corruption and said that it was only after 2014, when the BJP-led dispensation came to power, that the malaise was dealt with severely.

Addressing a gathering while inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi said that unfortunately India got a legacy of corruption at the time of Independence and lamented the fact that instead of removing it, “some people kept nourishing this malady”.

He recalled the “scams and the prevailing sense of impunity just a decade ago, when the UPA dispensation was in power”.

“This situation led to the destruction of the system and an atmosphere of policy paralysis brought the development to stand still,” he said.

After 2014, the Prime Minister reiterated that the priority of the government was to instill faith in the system and for this, the government started taking action against black money and benami property in mission mode and started inflicting damage on the corrupt as well as the reasons behind the corruption.

With inputs from News18

The post UPA regime saw more convictions of corrupt: Sibal first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 