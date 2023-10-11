logo
HomeNews ReleasesUS crypto payment platform to be deployed in UAE
News Releases
0 likes

US crypto payment platform to be deployed in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Economy announced that US-based Fluent Finance, the developer of a cryptocurrency-based payment platform that facilitates cross-border trade, has joined its NextGen FDI program.

The web3 company, which was founded in Delaware in 2020, plans to launch operations in Abu Dhabi and plans to grow its workforce to between 100-125 people within five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fluent will use its new UAE headquarters to deploy and scale its proprietary Fluent Economic Bridge, which can be used by importers and exporters to settle transactions via a bank-issued cryptocurrency, which are known as stablecoins or, increasingly, deposit tokens. By working with banks and regulators in the UAE capital, Fluent believes its platform offers the immediacy and transparency of cryptocurrency with the security and regulatory structure of the traditional banking system. They are already piloting the platform in Kenya, and now hope to develop a digital trade corridor with the UAE.

Fluent’s technology-led approach towards trade aligns with the Ministry of Economy’s TradeTech Initiative, in which they have partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to promote the use of advanced technology tools in global supply chains, and also the country’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement program, which aims to achieve frictionless trade between the UAE and an increasing number of nations across the world.

Launched in 2022, NextGen FDI aims to support the growth of the nation’s knowledge-driven economy by enabling rapid incorporation processes to speed up licensing, facilitating the issuance of bulk or golden visas, accelerating banking services, and providing commercial and residential lease incentives for advanced technology companies seeking to relocate to the UAE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Israel-Hamas War Is Going To Have Some Impact On The Coming State Polls // AAP says candidates soon for Rajasthan, MP, C’garh // CBI takes over probe into NewsClick ‘violations’ // Dubai just behind Mumbai in growth of centi-millionaires // WSJ suggests Iran helped plan Israel attack // CWC decision to back caste census ‘historic’, says Rahul // ADMAF Design Fund winner bags Paris trip // UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 11 Oct 2023 // AAP leader’s house raided for ‘iIllegal’ Waqf appointments // PM Modi’s One-Sided Reaction On Hamas-Israel War Has Ominous Portent // Amazon Global Selling Singapore Unveils 2024 Strategic Priorities and Inks MOU with NYP-SIRS to Accelerate Regional SMEs’ Global Expansion // Hantec Group’s IT-Driven Transformation to Offer the Best Trading Platform for Clients // New antibiotic drug developed by HKU Chemistry research team approved for clinical trials in humans // Protest over dropped names in Rajasthan BJP list // UAE sends urgent food supplies to people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan // Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation sends emergency medical, food aid to Afghanistan // International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 opens // Decoding The Origin Of The Hamas-Israel War Through Tumultuous Past History // Dubai launches AI-powered digital city platform //