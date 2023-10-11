logo
Fighting continues in Israel // Singapore Health Expert Shares Thrombosis Risk Factors Everyone Should Know and Mitigate with WTD's 60 For 60 Fitness Challenge // Israel-Hamas War Is Going To Have Some Impact On The Coming State Polls // Decoding The Origin Of The Hamas-Israel War Through Tumultuous Past History // Protest over dropped names in Rajasthan BJP list // International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 opens // Dubai launches AI-powered digital city platform // UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Saad Al Saud // Modi Factor Is Not A Decisive Factor In Poll Bound States // Amazon Global Selling Singapore Unveils 2024 Strategic Priorities and Inks MOU with NYP-SIRS to Accelerate Regional SMEs' Global Expansion // CWC decision to back caste census 'historic', says Rahul // 3M highlights net positive water impact pilot, direct air capture technology during Climate Week NYC // PM Modi's One-Sided Reaction On Hamas-Israel War Has Ominous Portent // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 11 Oct 2023 // Chhattisgarh Has Become Most Politically Sensitive State // In The Three Hindi Speaking States, BJP's Campaign Focus Is On Hindutva // Hantec Group's IT-Driven Transformation to Offer the Best Trading Platform for Clients // AAP leader's house raided for 'iIllegal' Waqf appointments // UAE sends urgent food supplies to people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan // New antibiotic drug developed by HKU Chemistry research team approved for clinical trials in humans //
Featured
Dubai launches AI-powered digital city platform

Younus Al Nasser[2305843009218878608]

Arabian Post Staff

Digital Dubai announced the launch of ‘Dubai AI’, a generative AI-powered digital city concierge, during the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI, which is being held in the emirate.

The city-wide digital platform will offer comprehensive information and services, covering health, entertainment, business, and education, to all residents and visitors across the city.

In a panel titled ‘GenAI and Existential Questions for Government’, Dr. Moza Suwaidan, Chief Executive, Digital Applications and Platforms Sector, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, Digital Dubai, explained that “the way we offer services will drastically change, and we have started today with Dubai AI. Our role in the future will be more focused on enablement and regulations as opposed to operating different services and systems.”

She also addressed concerns regarding privacy and security in the realm of AI, emphasizing that these concerns have persisted since the early days of AI, sometimes deterring certain groups from enjoying its benefits. She stressed the joint responsibility of technology producers, governments, and consumers to guard against AI shortcomings.

During the panel, Christian Gleich, Global Head of Emerging Tech Governance Strategy at the European Blockchain Association, underscored the need to address emerging technologies collectively, stating that “The UAE is an example of how emerging tech topics, such as tokenization, blockchain, and AI, are effectively addressed with expertise. Currently, we are working on regulating these topics separately, but it’s essential to recognize that they are converging and evolving together.”

In another keynote titled ‘Synthetic Data: The Next Wave of Privacy Solutions’, Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai, advocated for synthetic data as a solution to address critical concerns surrounding the privacy and security of AI applications. Synthetic data represents AI-generated data that mimics the structure and content of real data without revealing individual identities, thus offering a balance between privacy and data quality.

He explained how synthetic data is playing a key role in fueling digital transformation, aligning with Dubai’s ambitious Economic Agenda D33, which aims to contribute AED 100 billion annually to the city’s economy through digital transformation projects.

