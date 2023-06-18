logo
India

VHP protest against repeal of Karnataka anti-conversion law
India
VHP protest against repeal of Karnataka anti-conversion law

siddaramaiah111 168459833816x9 2

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday condemned the Karnataka government’s decision to repeal the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP regime and launched a mass protest against it.

In a statement, VHP general secretary Milind Parande termed the state government’s decision as “the culmination of Muslim and Christian appeasement” and said its a “blow to Hindu values”.

He said the state government could have amended the law if there were any shortcomings in it.

“But, it seems that the Congress government has bowed down before the illegal conversion gang. Their the pressure on the state government is clearly visible with its decision,” the VHP leader charged.

“Vishva Hindu Parishad strongly condemns this decision of the Congress government in Karnataka and resolves to launch a mass movement against this decision,” Parande said.

“Demonstrations were held at many places in the state in protest against the decision and this campaign is not going to stop,” he added.

With inputs from News18

The post VHP protest against repeal of Karnataka anti-conversion law first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Arabian Post
