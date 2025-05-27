Walvis Bay Council Unveils N$1.3 Billion Budget Amid Infrastructure and Housing Challenges

The Walvis Bay municipal council has approved a N$1.3 billion budget for the 2025/2026 financial year, focusing on infrastructure development, housing, and service delivery improvements. Management committee chairperson Richard Hoaeb presented the budget during a special council meeting, outlining allocations aimed at addressing the town’s pressing needs.

A significant portion of the budget, N$887 million, is earmarked for capital projects extending beyond a single financial year. For the upcoming year, N$461 million is allocated, with the remaining N$426 million planned for expenditure through June 2025 and beyond. Key projects include land development initiatives, such as the allocation of over N$55 million to three portions of Farm 37, facilitating the establishment of 727 erven, with 677 designated for residential purposes. Additionally, N$48 million is budgeted for the development of Narraville Extension 8, expected to yield 225 erven, including 194 residential plots.

To support these initiatives, the council has approved tariff increases: a 5% hike for water and 2.5% for sewerage, refuse, rates, and taxes. Hoaeb emphasized that these adjustments are necessary to account for the average annual inflation rate and anticipated increases in service provider tariffs, ensuring the maintenance of service delivery standards amid rising operational costs.

The municipality is also addressing the town’s deteriorating infrastructure, particularly the poor state of roads leading to the port. A Memorandum of Agreement between the Road Fund Administration , Walvis Bay Municipality, and the Roads Authority commits N$248 million over five years for the rehabilitation and widening of municipal roads leading to the Port of Walvis Bay. This initiative aims to support Namibia’s goal of becoming a logistics hub by 2025 and to accommodate increased cargo volumes through the port.

In response to the town’s housing crisis, the government has allocated N$445 million toward the construction of 3,000 housing units nationwide, with specific components of the Mass Housing Development Programme targeting areas including Walvis Bay. The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has also earmarked N$50 million for the recapitalization of the National Housing Enterprise and funding for the construction of 250 basic shared ablution facilities in informal settlement areas.

Despite these efforts, residents have expressed frustration over the municipality’s service delivery, citing issues such as uncollected waste, inadequate sanitation services, and the poor condition of roads. Concerns have also been raised about the proposed introduction of levies on homeowners with backyard shacks, which critics argue unfairly penalize low-income residents amid a severe shortage of affordable land and housing.

The municipality’s Local Economic Development strategy for 2023-2028 aims to create a conducive business environment, stimulate inclusive economic growth, and support micro, small, and medium enterprises. Stakeholder engagement sessions have been held to discuss ways to improve residents’ living standards and position Walvis Bay as an ideal option for global trade and investment.