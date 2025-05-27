logo
Oi Wah Achieves Net Profit of 55.9 million with Improved Net Interest Margin in FY2025

Demonstrating Financial Stability, Proposed Final Dividend of HK$0.81 cents per share, Exploring Overseas Market to Diversify Income Source

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 May 2025 – The board of directors of Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 1319.HK, the “Group” or “Oi Wah”) announced its annual results and its financial position. For the year ended 28 February 2025 (“FY2025”), the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$164.3 million and profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of approximately HK$55.9 million. During the year, net interest margin slightly improved to 16.5%.

Leveraging the strategic partnership fund established in collaboration with PACM Group (Holdings) Limited (“PACM Group”), the Group is committed to proactively expanding its presence in overseas markets, diversifying its business revenue streams, while effectively mitigating risks from geographical market volatility.

For the year ended 28 February 2025, the cash and cash equivalents (net of bank overdraft) amounted to approximately HK$215.7 million, representing a net increase of approximately HK$45.1 million compared to 29 February 2024. The net assets increased to approximately HK$1,108.0 million. Meanwhile, the gearing ratio decreased from 7.7% to 4.3%, reflecting the Group maintained a healthy financial position during FY2025.

During the year, the earnings per share was HK 2.9 cents. The Board of Directors recommends a final dividend of HK 0.81 cents.

Business Review

Mortgage loan business

In FY2025, the Group recorded interest income of the mortgage loan business of approximately HK$77.0 million. The amount of gross mortgage loan receivables was approximately HK$670.7 million as at 28 February 2025. During the year, net interest margin of the mortgage loan business is about 10.3%.

During FY2025, the Group has maintained a prudent approach when granting loans, underpinned by a focus on building a resilient loan portfolio amid the uncertain environment brought about by the pandemic. We are of the view that maintaining a cautious underwriting stance and healthy loan portfolio will position the Group well for the economic recovery and eventual normalization ahead. During FY2025, the average loan-to-value ratio for first mortgage was approximately 58.2%, while average overall loan-to-value ratio for subordinate mortgage was approximately 52.8%, of which, average loan-to-value ratio of subordinate mortgage that the Group participate in was approximately 15.7%.

Pawn Loan Business

During FY2025, the revenue from the pawn loan business increased by 9.7% to approximately HK$87.3 million, which accounted for approximately 53.1% of the Group’s total revenue. The interest income of the pawn loan receivables increased by approximately 4.5% to approximately HK$76.2 million, which was mainly attributed to the increase in gold price and an active second-hand luxury market, especially for luxury watches. During FY2025, the Group continued to channel resources to advertising and promotion to enhance the Group’s brand exposure. Such effort has generated demand for one-to-one pawn loan appointment services for pawn loans exceeding HK$0.1 million.

Prospects

Looking ahead, the global economy is anticipated to continue its moderate recovery, while macroeconomic policy uncertainties are expected to persist. The Directors believe that the Hong Kong property market will experience cautious trajectory. To inject impetus into the profit growth, the Group strategically partnered with PACM Group to establish a fund which marked our entry into the real estate private credit institutional investment management sector. We will proactively explore expansion opportunities in developed markets and maintain prudent investment oversight to mitigate market risks and maximize returns for investors and shareholders.

In order to further enhance customer experience and maintain robust operational profitability, the Group will continue to review strategic shop locations and explore potential acquisition opportunities within the established pawn businesses. These initiatives aim to strengthen our market-leading position and ensure sustainable long-term growth amid evolving industry dynamics.

Mr. Edward Chan, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said, “Along with the ongoing tensions in US-China trade relations, the global economy is confronted with heightened uncertainties, exerting additional pressure on economic rebound. Consequently, the Hong Kong property market outlook remains challenging.

The Group remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking strategic breakthroughs amidst these adverse circumstances. In addition to focusing on the local market, we are proactively exploring overseas market development opportunities through our strategic partnership fund with PACM Group. We are committed to diversify our revenue streams and expand our customer base, with a dedicated effort to generate enhanced long-term value and returns for our shareholders.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited

Oi Wah is a financing service provider in Hong Kong, mainly providing short-term secured financing, including pawn loans and mortgage loans. The Group established its first pawnshop in 1975 and currently owns 10 pawnshops and one premium service center in various locations in Hong Kong. Oi Wah diversified into mortgage loan business in 2009. The Group is the first local pawn shop which successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 12 March 2013.

