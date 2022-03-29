What Is Pi Cryptocurrency, and Could It Be a Scam?

Did you know that scammers stole more than fourteen billion dollars of cryptocurrency in two thousand and nineteen?

There are more cryptocurrencies that people create every single week. This is why it can be difficult to know which ones are worth paying attention to.

Some cryptocurrencies such as Pi claim to have unique benefits which tend to attract the attention of investors. The problem is that it’s often difficult to know whether lesser-known cryptocurrencies are scams or if they are real?

To help you know whether or not it’s worth your time to invest in the Pi cryptocurrency we’ve created a short guide. Keep reading and we’ll tell you about the important details.

What Is the Pi Cryptocurrency?

The Pi Network cryptocurrency is a blockchain-based network that claims to let users mine the currency’s tokens, known as Pi. The network has a mobile app that users can download.

Many people don’t realize that the Pi cryptocurrency app actually tracks your data and passes it along to advertisers to make a profit. If somebody wants to mine the cryptocurrency, they need to sign into the app, click on an icon, and start receiving PI in their digital wallet.

What unsuspecting users don’t realize is that they’re not really mining the cryptocurrency by doing this.

There are several reasons why this is true. First, users don’t provide any hashing power by choosing to receive Pi in their digital wallet.

The other reason the company’s claims about mining crypto tokens misleading is because all transactions are hosted on the company’s servers. This means that it’s not a decentralized cryptocurrency.

Understanding the Purpose of the Pi Network

Regardless of what the Pi Network’s marketing efforts claim, experts point out that users on the platform aren’t actually mining the cryptocurrency.

There are several things that the Pi Network accomplishes by convincing users to receive Pi in their digital wallets. The first purpose is to increase brand awareness. They do this by encouraging users to spread word about the platform by giving them more Pi when they convince friends and family to sign up. Since the app has more than twenty five million downloads, their strategy has worked well.

The second way that the Pi Network benefits from having users use their app is by selling their information to advertisers. This helps the network to generate revenue.

Is it a Scam?

The problem that many people have with how the Pi Network functions is that it convinces users to provide valuable personal details without having the chance to benefit from doing this.

The other problem with the Pi Network is that its tokens are worth very little. Even if you have several thousand tokens, they’ll be worth very little.

On the other hand, people who complain about the Pi Network scam are not totally correct. Since users don’t actually lose money, it’s not actually a scam.

If you’re interested in making money with cryptocurrency, it’s a better idea to invest in tokens like Dogecoin and Bitcoin. If you want to find out more, consider reading this aritcle.

Pi Cryptocurrency Is Not a Scam but Uses Deceiving Marketing Strategies

Even though the Pi cryptocurrency is not a scam, you should think twice before using the network’s app. Not only does the cryptocurrency have a very small value, but the company sells personal information of its users to other companies.

