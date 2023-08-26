logo
Workato aims to onboard 1,500 SMEs with Singapore's first digital automation offering under IMDA's Advanced Digital Solutions scheme

image 1 4

Workato collaborates with IMDA and tech ecosystem partners, HReasily, SGTech, Stone Forest, to support SMEs in automating and integrating workflows.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – Workato announced today the first digital automation and integration solution to come onboard the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Advanced Digital Solutions (ADS) scheme, under the SMEs Go Digital programme. Through the scheme, Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, aims to onboard over 1,500 SMEs and help them access funding, resources and opportunities to scale up their digitalisation efforts across human resources, marketing, sales, and finance.
From left to right: Rajesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer of HReasily, Allan Teng, Founder and Senior Advisor of Workato APJ, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How, Yean Cheong, Executive Director of SGTech and Sharon Lee, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of HReasily.
From left to right: Rajesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer of HReasily, Allan Teng, Founder and Senior Advisor of Workato APJ, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How, Yean Cheong, Executive Director of SGTech and Sharon Lee, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of HReasily.


The ADS is IMDA’s scheme aimed at supporting enterprises to pilot solutions such as advanced/integration, sustainability such as carbon management and resource optimisation and e-commerce. With Workato on ADS, they will provide SMEs with automation and integration solutions through its community of ecosystem partners. These partners include HReasily, one of Asia’s leading payroll and human resource management solutions companies. HReasily offers a comprehensive yet simple solution to efficiently and strategically manage HR processes, enhance employee experience and drive organisational growth while ensuring compliance across multiple countries through Asia.

Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How officiated the launch of the digital automation offering under IMDA's Advanced Digital Solutions scheme.
Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How officiated the launch of the digital automation offering under IMDA’s Advanced Digital Solutions scheme.

Other partners include SGTech, a trade association for Singapore’s tech community which will introduce Workato’s ADS programme to suitable technology partners and SMEs via the association’s digital transformation programmes such as ‘DT-SME, as well as Stone Forest, a business solutions firm who provides digital consultancy to SMEs under IMDA’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO)-as-a-Service programme. Workato is also seeking to invite more technology partners to join its ecosystem to help SMEs derive value from their digital transformation efforts.

While SMEs contribute to nearly half of Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employ two-thirds of Singapore’s workforce, Workato and SGTech’s 2023 State of Digital Automation Survey reveals that roadblocks such as budget constraints continue to hinder businesses’ plans to digitalise.

“Workato’s goal has always been to empower businesses to harness the power of automation for transformative business growth,” said Allan Teng, Founder and Senior Advisor for Workato APJ. “Using Workato’s low-code, no-code integration and automation platform, we look forward to collaborating with IMDA and innovative ecosystem partners in Singapore to create a vibrant ecosystem that will support SMEs in unlocking the full potential of digital.”

“We are seeing companies use multiple applications today. Without workflow automation and integration, SMEs will experience inefficiencies in business processes that cover different applications in HR, finance, operations and sales,” said Sharon Lee, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of HReasily. “Our aim in partnering with Workato is to empower SMEs with tools they need to streamline their operations and drive growth. We are excited to offer integration and automation solutions under HReasilyPro, which we are launching today. HReasilyPro, with its richer features and ecosystem of platform integrations supports SMEs in navigating these fragmented complexitie. We see this as the next wave in digital transformation.”
Launched by IMDA in March 2020, the ADS scheme was put together to help enterprises deepen their digital capabilities, strengthen business continuity and build longer term resilience for business growth in this digital economy. Since then, the scheme has supported hundreds of SMEs in adopting advanced and integrated solutions.

For more information, interested SMEs and technology partners can visit https://workato.com/ads.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organisations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world’s top brands like Broadcom, Intuit, Box, Autodesk, and HubSpot. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media:

