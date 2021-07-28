Yonyou Hong Kong: 18 Years in Hong Kong, Empowering Enterprise Digitalization

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 July 2021 – Yonyou (HongKong) Co., Ltd. held a media briefing last Friday at Harcourt House in Wanchai, introducing yonyou’s 18 years of business development in Hong Kong and its cutting-edge tools for enterprise management. Bowen Guo, General Manager, and Wing Tsang, Deputy General Manager, expounded on how they can provide the best practices for cross-border enterprises with the emerging technologies and latest regional strategies, expediting the digital transformation journey of Hong Kong enterprises.

Founded in 1988, Yonyou Network Technology (600588.SS) has been leading the enterprise services market for 33 years. Yonyou is currently the No. 1 provider of enterprise cloud services in China and the world’s leading enterprise management software and cloud services provider, offering tailor-made Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions. Gartner, a professional global research firm, has ranked yonyou among the top 10 ERP providers in the world, meanwhile IDC has ranked yonyou as the largest enterprise management software provider in China for consecutive years.

Keeping the core value of ‘care for users, innovate continuously and be professional’, yonyou adheres to sustainable development to promote business and social progress with innovation and technology, providing customers with digital, intelligent, global, social, ecological, platform-based, highly flexible, secure and reliable enterprise cloud services and solutions in eight major industries: sales and marketing, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain, finance, accounting, human resources and collaboration services.

Thanks to China’s economic open-up, IT industry has been developing rapidly, rising the demand for enterprise digitalization. Looking back, yonyou’s overseas business has been growing steadily year by year, with a compound growth rate of around 20%. The latest report has shown that yonyou owns more than 230 branches and 8,200 ecosystem partners worldwide, serving more than 6.50 million customers. Yonyou’s products support globalization and localization services with features such as multi-language, multi-currency, multi-exchange rate, and multi-time zone, offering professional support to Chinese enterprises to expand globally. Yonyou’s subsidiary Chanjet Information Technology (1588.HK) is listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2003, yonyou Hong Kong is the headquarter of the Overseas Business Unit, providing software and cloud services to enterprises in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, ASEAN countries, Australia, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Starting from a team of 3 people 18 years ago, yonyou has expanded to over 400 employees overseas. Based in Hong Kong, yonyou Hong Kong leverages the city’s role as a gateway between the East and the West, boosting the process of globalization for enterprises.

Bowen Guo, General Manager of yonyou Hong Kong, said that yonyou Hong Kong had seized the historical opportunity of Chinese enterprises going global and foreign enterprises entering China, connecting mainland China with the world. At the same time, through its unique ‘research at the front and development at the back’ model in the Greater Bay Area, yonyou is able to deepen cross-border cooperation by emphasizing globalization and localization features.

Yonyou has seized the strategic development opportunities arising from the overlapping of three waves: digitalization, nationalization, and globalization. To scale up the R&D in cloud services, yonyou has increased 1500 engineers this year, fully utilizing frontier technologies such as cloud computing and RPA to optimize its product solutions and promote business innovation. Facing the ever-changing market, yonyou keeps on increasing its investment in technological innovation, optimizing enterprise structure and strengthening organizational resilience.

18 years of serving overseas enterprises, yonyou will continue to grasp the benefits of Hong Kong as an international metropolitan and the development of GBA ecosystem, driving digital transformation of group enterprises and SMEs in the region, improving operational efficiency and accelerating innovation in all industries.

