Zuellig Pharma acquires Propan from ADP Pharma Corporation in the Philippines

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2025 – Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Propan, a market leading brand in the multivitamin-appetite stimulant segment, from ADP Pharma Corporation.

Propan is an established and trusted brand in the Philippines. It remains a reliable partner in promoting healthier lives across the nation. From prescription capsules to pediatric syrups, the brand offers a comprehensive range of products designed to cater to various age groups and health needs.

Prior to the acquisition, Zuellig Pharma has been responsible for the commercialization and distribution of the brand in the Philippines since 2018.

“This acquisition marks a significant step forward in our strategy to expand our capabilities in the consumer health segment. By building our own consumer health brand portfolio with our existing capabilities, we are strengthening our ability to provide high-quality, consumer healthcare solutions. This acquisition also reinforces our commitment to the Philippines market and enhances our ability to serve the evolving needs of consumers,” said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.

The acquisition of Propan marks Zuellig Pharma’s continued expansion into consumer healthcare as it strategically innovates its offerings to meet Asia’s evolving healthcare needs.

“Propan’s position as the leading multivitamin and appetite stimulant in the Philippines has been achieved through operational excellence and a strong partnership with Zuellig Pharma. With their expertise, we are confident that the brand will continue its market leadership. This transaction will also allow our company to sharpen its focus on building high-potential brands while fortifying our financial position, ensuring we are well-equipped to pursue growth opportunities and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Martin Pascual, President and CEO of ADP Pharma Corporation.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 17 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Our Commercialization division is established in 13 markets across Asia, with over 2,500 associates. With the goal of improving patient journeys and healthcare outcomes through commercial excellence, robust in-market capabilities and strong ethical principles, we are a trusted partner for expanding patient access and providing innovations to the healthcare community.

