logo
Just in:
Moomoo Singapore is Best Retail Broker in Singapore // Up Your Home Security Game with Exciting Promotions on Arlo This 11.11 // Adani’s Colombo Port Terminal To Get $553 Million Funding From US DFI // National Coal Index Climbs For First Time Since April Amid Global Price Shifts // HPCL Lays Out Rs 75,000-Crore Capex Plan For Five Years // Nitish Trumps RSS, Modi With Caste-Based Socio-Economic Report // Bihar quota bill likely to be moved today // Shekhawat says Gehlot concealed criminal cases in afidavit // IGS English Celebrates Outstanding Success with Three Honors at the 2023 BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards // India Proposes Slashing EV Import Taxes To Clinch UK Free Trade Deal // Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM // India Should Explore Trade Barriers As Safeguards Against Rising Steel Imports: Dilip Oommen, AMNS India, CEO // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 08 Nov 2023 // Citibank Announces 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.78% [1] // Respond.io Clinches Malaysia’s Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing Award // Arbitrary Powers Of The State Governors Must Be Ended // Govt Looking Into Dumping Issue Of Certain Steel Products: Steel Secretary // Court Observations Against Agencies Set A Trend Ahead Of Upcoming Review Petitions // Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Functions Without Code Of Conduct For Members // CPSE Dividends To Centre To Exceed Budget Estimate By Rs 20,000-Crore In FY24 //
HomeIndia Politics11 Firms Ride The Market Wave To Join Rs 1-Trillion M-Cap Club
India Politics
0 likes

11 Firms Ride The Market Wave To Join Rs 1-Trillion M-Cap Club

11 firms ride the market wave to join rs 1 trillion m cap club

MUMBAI: As Indian markets scaled new highs this financial year, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of 11 companies crossed the Rs 1 trillion-mark over the past seven months, joining the club with 46 others. This is a rise of 19% over FY23.

ADVERTISEMENT

These 11 firms include Adani Power, DLF, Hindustan Aeronautics, Jio Financial Services, Varun Beverages, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Zomato, Godrej Consumer Products, Bharat Electronics and Cipla.

Out of these, five companies – Adani Power, DLF, Hindalco Industries, Zomato and Godrej Consumer Products – have rejoined the group.

Two companies – Vedanta and Adani Energy Solutions – exited this club, bringing down the final number to 57.

During the same period, the Sensex and Nifty 50 returned 10% and 12%, respectively in FY24 while the BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap returned 35% and 42%, respectively.

Adani Power, the power subsidiary of Adani Group, saw its m-cap trickle down to Rs 74,000 crore by March 31 after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of fraud and stock manipulation in a report in January. However, it recovered and jumped 105.3% to Rs 1.52 trillion.

Among the entrants, Adani Power’s m-cap was the highest at Rs 1.52 trillion, DLF at Rs 1.47 trillion and Hindustan Aeronautics with a m-cap of 1.37 trillion.

Jio Financial Services, which listed on the Indian markets on August 21, climbed to the Rs 1 trillion-mark on the very same day. Today its m-cap stands at Rs 1.36 trillion.

Typically, firms with m-cap of more than Rs 1 trillion are considered large-cap stocks. “In case of large-cap companies, the risk-reward equation is quite attractive and if one has to play the investment story from a long-term perspective, large-caps are better options. This is why, we see a lot more companies joining this club and will continue to do so going ahead,” said Pankaj Pandey, head, research at ICICI Direct.

As of March 31 2023, 48 companies had m-cap of Rs 1 trillion and above, which upon the addition of the new 11 members took the total number to 59.

Pandey believes that more companies will join the Rs 1 trillion m-cap group betting on India’s growth story since India is one of the few markets where the five-to-seven year growth looks quite robust with sound macros and should get reflected in top Tier-1 companies because these companies are expected to deliver better than the GDP growth rate.

The top 10 companies by m-cap are Reliance Industries with an m-cap of Rs 15.81 trillion, followed by Tata Consultancy Services at Rs 12.37 trillion and HDFC Bank at Rs 11.32 trillion. The total m-cap on the BSE rose by Rs 62.3 trillion or 24% to Rs 320.5 trillion since March 31, 2023.

Source: The Financial Express

The post 11 Firms Ride The Market Wave To Join Rs 1-Trillion M-Cap Club first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
October CPI Inflation Seen At 5-Month Low Of 4.8 Per Cent // CEA Advocates For EVs As Energy Storage In National Grid Support // Moomoo Singapore is Best Retail Broker in Singapore // Remembering D N Ghosh, The Architect Of Bank Nationalisation In 1969 // Citibank Announces 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.78% [1] // I-T raids at Telangana Cong leader’s premises // WeWork’s collapse has lessons for investors // Bihar quota bill likely to be moved today // Cong slams Modi over ‘remote control’ dig at Kharge // HPCL Lays Out Rs 75,000-Crore Capex Plan For Five Years // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 08 Nov 2023 // CPSE Dividends To Centre To Exceed Budget Estimate By Rs 20,000-Crore In FY24 // Up Your Home Security Game with Exciting Promotions on Arlo This 11.11 // National Coal Index Climbs For First Time Since April Amid Global Price Shifts // Sony’s A9 III Uses a Global Shutter to Grant it the Title of Fastest Full-frame Camera // 11 Firms Ride The Market Wave To Join Rs 1-Trillion M-Cap Club // Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM // Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Functions Without Code Of Conduct For Members // Court Observations Against Agencies Set A Trend Ahead Of Upcoming Review Petitions // Survey Soon To Gather Data From Informal Sector Firms //